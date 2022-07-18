Jennifer Lopez Married Ben Affleck & They Waited 20 Years To Do It In The Sweetest Way
"Love is patient... 20 years patient."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married, and it only took 20 years and a second engagement before they finally managed to tie the knot.
The couple got hitched in Las Vegas over the weekend and apparently kept it super low-key the whole way, according the bride's fan newsletter, On The JLo.
"We did it," she wrote in the newsletter. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."
The newsletter also included video, photos and many intimate details from Bennifer's big day in Vegas, where they had their nuptials at a drive-in chapel along with a few other couples.
JLo also hinted at the news on her Instagram account, which included a selfie of her smiling happily in a hotel bed.
"Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets," she wrote.
The couple previously dated in the early 2000s and even got engaged at that time, but they eventually broke up shortly before their planned wedding in 2004.
Almost two decades later, they rekindled their love after each of their marriages ended. Then, Ben popped the question and Jen said yes.
Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, finally got married on July 16 at an Elvis-themed wedding chapel in Las Vegas, according to her newsletter.
She says they even stood in line for a wedding license with four other couples "making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."
"All of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage," continued her newsletter.
Their witnesses included "a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet," along with their children, she wrote.
Affleck got changed for the ceremony in the men's room while Lopez shot video of her own preparations in the break room at the chapel.
"In the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last," Lopez said in her newsletter.
Oh, and she's no longer Jennifer Lopez. Now, Jenny from the Block is legally named Jennifer Affleck.
"Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for," she wrote.
"With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."