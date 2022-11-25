Jennifer Lopez Revealed Why Her Social Media Went Dark & It Involves A Sweet Ben Affleck Nod
"This is me... now." 🎶
If you've been wondering why Jennifer Lopez's social media went dark a few days ago, we now have our answer.
Twenty years after the release of her album This Is Me...Then, J.Lo announced she's releasing a new album This Is Me...Now and it has a special nod to her husband Ben Affleck.
The Jenny From The Block singer revealed the news in a clip on her Instagram account on Friday.
In the clip, Lopez recreates the cover of the 2002 album and then transforms into her current self.
According toPeople citing a press release, the star's new album "chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades."
Lopez's ninth studio album will include “confessional songs, reflections on the trials of her past [and] upbeat celebrations of love while sharing some of her most vulnerable truths," People also noted as per the news release.
There will be 13 tracks on This Is Me...Now, with a special tribute to Affleck, including Dear Ben pt. II and Midnight Trip To Vegas, which references the couple's wedding in July.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at their wedding ceremony in Georgia.onthejlo.com
The two were together when she released This Is Me ... Then, and Affleck played a big role in the album. She titled one song Dear Ben, and he even starred in her Jenny From The Block video.
Lopez and Affleck previously dated in the early 2000s and even got engaged, but they eventually broke up shortly before their wedding was to take place in 2004.
The couple rekindled their romance 20 years later and got married on July 16 at an Elvis-themed wedding chapel in Las Vegas.
They tied the knot again in August during a three-day event at Affleck’s Georgia estate.
Earlier this month, the Hustlers actress opened up about the pair's relationship in her Vogue cover story.
"The two of us, we lost each other and found each other. Not to discredit anything in between that happened, because all those things were real too," she told Vogue.
Fans have flooded the comments of the singer's social media posts since the news was announced.
"Favorite j.lo album is this is me then soooo I can't wait," one person wrote on the singer's TikTok announcement video.
"Another classic on the way," another person wrote.
"That was us with you then...but, this is us with YOU now, too. We've been with you through all your life's journey and you've been a part of ours," another fan commented.
Others are excited about the love songs that are dedicated to Affleck.
"Dear Ben II ???? Ugh I love it," one fan wrote while another said "Dear Ben part ii?!?! What!! If this is a lovey mushy song I will sobbbbbbb."
This will be J.Lo's first album in over eight years, with her last album A.K.A released in 2014.
This Is Me...Now will be released in 2023.