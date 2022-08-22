Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Married At His Georgia Home & All Of His Besties Were There

They had an extensive guest list for their second round of "I do's". 💍

Florida Associate Editor
Ben Affleck smiling at the camera. Right: Jennifer Lopez kissing Ben Affleck on the cheek.

@jlo | Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have no doubt become one of America's most popular couples to watch and they officially tied the knot... again! "Bennifer" had friends and family join them in Savannah, GA at his not-so-humble abode where the two said, "I do".

They first eloped in Vegas for a more intimate setting last month, but Affleck's Hollywood besties joined the couple in the Peach State for a celebration of love on Saturday.

Some recognizable names include Clerks franchise filmmaker and actors, Kevin Smith and Jay Mewes, who also starred in the film Jay and Silent Bob with the groom. Mewes' wife, Jordan Monsanto, who is in the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, was at the wedding, as well.

The paired up A-listers took to the Instagram in all white outfits.

Page Six reported Friday receiving exclusive photos of Affleck's best buddy, Matt Damon, flying into Georgia on a private jet. Actress and supermodel, Pia Loyola Whitesell was also there to support the couple.

Aside from the superstars, the family gathered near and dear to the newlyweds.

Lopez's kids with Marc Anthony and Affleck's children with Jennifer Garner rallied behind the stunning bride and groom. Their exes, however, weren't in attendance.

The new husband's little brother, Casey Affleck, posted a heartwarming photo of the couple to commemorate their union back when the two first dated in the early 2000's.

"Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding," he wrote in the caption. "Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!! ❤️"

Lopez has not yet published photos of the flawless ceremony, but we are keeping an eye out for her beautiful white gown.

