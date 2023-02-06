Ben Affleck Looked Miserable At The Grammys With Jennifer Lopez & The Memes Are Hilarious
When your wife drags you to her work thing...
No one does "I'm currently dead inside" better than Ben Affleck, and that expression was on full display as he accompanied wife Jennifer Lopez to the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
J.Lo was front and center throughout the show, and that meant her husband also found himself in the spotlight, whether he wanted it or not.
And he really, really didn't seem to want it.
Internet users were cracking up over various clips of Lopez and Affleck together at the show, where the former Batman actor could be seen gritting his teeth, looking skyward and just generally white-knuckling through the entire star-studded affair.
Affleck famously gave us the "Hello darkness my old friend" meme and the Ben Affleck smoking meme a few years ago, and he brought that same energy to the Grammys on Sunday.
"Ben Affleck is having a BLAST at the Grammys," joked one TikTok user, while sharing a video of him enduring a performance alongside his dancing wife.
"He constantly looks like he can't believe he signed up for this," one comment read.
"Jen let that man stay home," wrote another. "He doesn't want to be there."
Another video seemed to show J.Lo scolding Affleck while host Trevor Noah was doing a bit right next to them in the audience.
"Jennifer Garner at home eating popcorn 🍿 like …. “Girlllllll he’s your problem now” 😂😂😂" reads the top comment.
Introverts were a bit more sympathetic toward Affleck, with many seeing a guy who simply wanted to go home.
"Ben Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife," wrote one Twitter user.
\u201cBen Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife #Grammys2023\u201d— Bianca Teixeira (@Bianca Teixeira) 1675648698
"If there's a sunken place for white men Ben Affleck is in it," wrote another Twitter user.
"Ben Affleck is me as a kid being dragged somewhere I didn't want to go," added another.
"Ben Affleck is what I look like when my social battery runs out," a TikToker said. "I can tell he just asked her when can they leave, and she's telling him they're staying the whole time."
"Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere," observed another person on Twitter. "You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23%."
To be fair, Affleck didn't look miserable 100% of the time.
\u201cNewlywed life has never looked so good on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. \ud83e\udd70 #GRAMMYs\u201d— Entertainment Tonight (@Entertainment Tonight) 1675658414
Photographers captured several images of him smiling alongside his new wife and laughing hysterically with actor Adrien Brody.
\u201cBen Affleck and Adrien Brody at the #Grammys.\u201d— Bennifer Updates (@Bennifer Updates) 1675655494
This was Affleck's first time attending the Grammys as Lopez's.
Maybe he'll get to stay home next year!