Ben Affleck's Grammy Spat With Jennifer Lopez Just Got The Lip-Reader Treatment & It's Rough
"Look motivated."
What looked like a tense moment between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 2023 Grammy Awards has gotten a lot of attention online and many people were left guessing what was said between the pair.
Now the brief conversation that was caught on camera is getting deciphered by a "lipreader" and it's giving the public a look at how serious it might've been.
J.Lo and the Justice League actor were at the awards ceremony on Sunday and the camera panned to them on several occasions, catching Affleck looking less than pleased to be there.
In the most talked about Grammy moment online, the camera caught the two talking as host Trevor Noah sat down beside them.
The Daily Mail hired a "professional lip reader," who was not named, to spell out exactly what they believe was said in that moment.
"Stop," Lopez tells him, according to the lip reader. "Look more friendly. Look motivated." Affleck supposedly replies: "I might."
Several people have taken to Twitter to put the reading together with the video, and it certainly looks close.
\u201cLip reader reveals what was said during the tense exchange between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that was caught on camera during The Grammys.\u201d— Mike Sington (@Mike Sington) 1675773939
However, we'll never truly know what was said between the Shotgun Wedding actress and her husband as they have not confirmed it and at this point, it's just pure speculation.
The moment did go viral on Twitter following the ceremony, with many people pointing out that Affleck looked bored and miserable at the event.
A source explained to Entertainment Tonightwhy the Argo actor wasn't himself on Sunday night.
"Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the GRAMMYs, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired," the source told the outlet. "He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn't his usual self."
"Jen had a great time and wanted Ben to be excited to be there, but she understood where he was coming from," they added.
It's unknown if it was in response to all the online chatter, but Lopez did post a collection of videos and photos on her Instagram on Monday, making it clear she had a great night out.
"Always the best time with my love, my husband," the megastar wrote with a heart emoji.
As long as they had fun, that's all that matters and we're sure everyone can relate to going to an event when they're exhausted!