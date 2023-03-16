Ben Affleck Revealed His Grammys Convo With Jennifer Lopez & The 'Work Event' Memes Were Right
He did in fact have fun at the show!
It's been more than a month since Ben Affleck launched a new round of memes at the 2023 Grammy Awards, and he is finally revealing what he said to his wife Jennifer Lopez in a viral moment from the awards ceremony.
Affleck says he had fun at the Grammys despite the viral memes and headlines that circled the web showing what looked like a spat between the pair and Affleck's unhappy expressions.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about his upcoming Nike movie Air, the actor and director cleared the air about one particular conversation that was caught on camera.
"I had a good time at the Grammys. My wife was going, and I thought, 'Well, there’ll be good music. It might be fun,'" he said.
"At movie award shows, it’s speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun. I saw [Grammy host Trevor Noah approach] and I was like, 'Oh, God.'"
Affleck continued by explaining what happened in that moment that viewers saw at home.
Host Trevor Noah sat down next to Affleck and Lopez, but Affleck clearly didn't want to be in that shot.
"I didn’t know they were rolling. I leaned into her and I was like, 'As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor,'" Affleck explained.
"She goes, 'You better f*cking not leave.' That’s a husband-and-wife thing."
The brief conversation between the two left many people trying to piece together what they said to each other.
The Daily Mail even hired a "professional lip reader," who was not named, to tell everyone exactly what they believe was said in that moment.
Now that we have Affleck's first-hand account, it's clear the lip reader missed the mark.
"Stop," Lopez told him, according to the lip reader. "Look more friendly. Look motivated." Affleck supposedly replied: "I might."
There were also plenty of memes showing a seemingly miserable-looking Affleck standing with Lopez during one performance at the show.
"Ben Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife," wrote one person on Twitter.
Affleck explained that he was also asking Lopez about some of the acts at the show because he doesn't keep up with the performers as much as she does.
"It is your wife's work event," he told THR.
We're glad to hear Affleck did in fact enjoy his night out with the Jenny From The Block singer.
In his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck also spoke about previous Hollywood events that he did not enjoy attending.
"I’ve gone to events and been pissed off. I’ve gone and been bored. I’ve gone to award shows and been drunk, a bunch. Nobody ever once said I’m drunk. [But at the Grammys] they were like, 'He’s drunk,'" Affleck said.
"And I thought, that’s interesting. That raises a whole other thing about whether or not it’s wise to acknowledge addiction because there’s a lot of compassion, but there is still a tremendous stigma, which is often quite inhibiting."
The Deep Water actor reportedly completed his latest session in rehab in 2018 and has been open about his journey with addiction, despite some of the headlines that have emerged around it.
“I do think it disincentivizes people from making their lives better," he told The Hollywood Reporter.
Affleck is currently gearing up for the April 5 premiere of his new film Air, which tells the story of how Nike recruited Michael Jordan for its now-iconic Air Jordan sneakers.
Affleck directed the film and also stars in it along with longtime pal Matt Damon.