Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

jennifer lopez ben affleck

Ben Affleck & J.Lo Are Celebrating Marriage At His Savannah House Where Things Didn't Work Out

Here's a look at the property he tried to sell in 2019!

Georgia Staff Writer
​Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at their wedding. Right: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kiss on a boat.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at their wedding. Right: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kiss on a boat.

On The JLo Newsletter, @jlo | Instagram

Ben Affleck's Georgia home will be serving as the backdrop for celebrating life as newlyweds with Jennifer Lopez.

The pair tied the knot in a classic Las Vegas chapel wedding on July 16, 2022.

In her official newsletter to fans, J.Lo called the intimate ceremony "Exactly what we wanted," saying "Last night we flew to Vegas, and stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

According to TMZ, the couple will be returning to Affleck's 6,000 sq. ft. estate, nicknamed "The Big House," located in Savannah, GA.

The exterior of "The Big House" owned by Ben Affleck. The exterior of "The Big House" owned by Ben Affleck. Engel & Völkers

The property was reportedly intended to serve as their wedding venue twenty years ago when they first got engaged back in 2002, before calling things quits last minute in 2004.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," Lopez also remarked in her newsletter On The JLo.

The coastal mansion sits on 87 acres of land and overlooks the North Newport River. The large porch boasts waterfront views.

The porch overloooking at "The Big House" owned by Ben Affleck.The porch overloooking at "The Big House" owned by Ben Affleck. Engel & Völkers

Affleck attempted to sell "The Big House" back in 2019 for $7.6 million but failed, and the house is currently back off the market.

Now the estate will serve as a picturesque hideaway to celebrate the rekindling of their relationship, as they celebrate their marriage with their closest friends and family on Georgia's shimmering coast.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...