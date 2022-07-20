Ben Affleck & J.Lo Are Celebrating Marriage At His Savannah House Where Things Didn't Work Out
Here's a look at the property he tried to sell in 2019!
Ben Affleck's Georgia home will be serving as the backdrop for celebrating life as newlyweds with Jennifer Lopez.
The pair tied the knot in a classic Las Vegas chapel wedding on July 16, 2022.
In her official newsletter to fans, J.Lo called the intimate ceremony "Exactly what we wanted," saying "Last night we flew to Vegas, and stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."
According to TMZ, the couple will be returning to Affleck's 6,000 sq. ft. estate, nicknamed "The Big House," located in Savannah, GA.
The exterior of "The Big House" owned by Ben Affleck. Engel & Völkers
The property was reportedly intended to serve as their wedding venue twenty years ago when they first got engaged back in 2002, before calling things quits last minute in 2004.
"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," Lopez also remarked in her newsletter On The JLo.
The coastal mansion sits on 87 acres of land and overlooks the North Newport River. The large porch boasts waterfront views.
The porch overloooking at "The Big House" owned by Ben Affleck. Engel & Völkers
Affleck attempted to sell "The Big House" back in 2019 for $7.6 million but failed, and the house is currently back off the market.
Now the estate will serve as a picturesque hideaway to celebrate the rekindling of their relationship, as they celebrate their marriage with their closest friends and family on Georgia's shimmering coast.