This Charming Coastal Beach Town In Georgia Is A Secret Celebrity Retreat (PHOTOS)
The picturesque coastline is one of Georgia's best kept secrets.
Tybee Island is a small coastal town tucked away in the outskirt of Savannah, GA. Its close proximity to the state's oldest city makes it a popular day-trip destination for locals and visitors alike.
But for some, Tybee's shores aren't so fleeting. Tybee Island has a unique history of its own, and the quiet community draws in notable names to lay down roots.
The entire island is just 3 square miles, with less than 3,500 people occupying it year-round. Past notable residents include John Mellencamp, Sandra Bullock, and best-selling author Mary Kay Andrews. Stars like Miley Cyrus, John Travolta, and Ben Affleck, have also been drawn to vacation at Tybee's peaceful shoreline.
This unassuming town offers a quiet respite from the fast-paced nature of Hollywood. Its accessibility from major film industry hubs makes it a practical location for filming, and also escaping off-camera.
The Tybee Island Lighthouse from North Beach. @elizabethnardi_photo | Instagram
Tybee Island's private popularity can be attributed to its tranquil coastline, rugged historic ruins, and quality dining experiences. Just around the corner from South Beach's buzzy pier, you can find "Back River," also known as Tybee's "secret beach." This peaceful hideaway lined with privately owned beach houses, is prime real estate for those who prefer the ocean as their front yard.
Homes along the waterfront on Tybee's "Back River."Khairil Junos | Dreamstime
Looming historic sites such as Fort Pulaski and Old Fort Jackson feel like stepping into another world.
Accessible only by boat, Cockspur Island Lighthouse ruins can be found just off Tybee's shore.
This landmark built in the 1800s was abandoned by the U.S. Coast Guard in 1949, and visitors can take a kayak to explore the site on foot during low tide.
Cockspur Island Lighthouse off the coast of Tybee Island, GA.Cmoulton | Dreamstime
The serene sights make Tybee a popular filming destination year-round.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth famously met and fell in love while filming The Last Song on Tybee Island in 2010.
Most recently, The In Between starring Joey King chose the historic Tybee Post Theater to film the iconic cinema scene where the couple first meets.
Understated beauty and low-key location make Tybee Island an ideal retreat for some of Hollywood's biggest names, or yourself. Whether they're purchasing a vacation home with a view, or running away for a few days of peace and quiet, this destination remains one of Georgia's best-kept secrets.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.