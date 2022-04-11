Joey King's New Movie 'The In Between' On Netflix Was Filmed On Hidden Beaches You Can Visit
Audiences around the globe are having big feelings about this new movie!
The In Between was just released on Netflix in select countries and audiences around the globe are having big feelings! This heartbreaking love story starring Joey King and Kyle Allen was filmed in some of our favorite Georgia hidden gems.
The plot revolves around Tessa & Skylar, a couple tragically separated by a fatal accident. With only one of them surviving, they attempt to reconnect through supernatural experiences.
Netflix is seemingly smitten with thrillers that highlight the rugged beauty of the coast.The In Between spent a lot of time filming on Tybee Island, a quaint beach town just outside of Savannah, GA, while other romantic scenes were shot on Jekyll Island, just 70 miles South.
The film's director Arie Posin shared an Instagram post of the Tybee Island Lighthouse over Old Fort Jackson. The caption reflects on their intense experience filming on the beach.
The pivotal scene where the couple first meets at the cinema appears to be shot in the old Tybee Post Theater. This historic building still operates today as a performing arts and film venue.
The romantic scene where the couple shares some of their final moments together was filmed at Jekyll Island, GA's Driftwood Beach. This breathtaking landscape was perfect for the chilling tone of the movie. Lined with the remains of eroded trees, the imagery could draw an analogy to beauty being preserved after death.
Joey King walking Driftwood Beach.Paramount+
While Netflix has not made the movie available to U.S audiences, American viewers can stream The In Between on Paramount+.