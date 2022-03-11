Netflix's 'Pieces Of Her' Wasn't Really Filmed In Georgia & Belle Isle Was Totally Made Up
They actually filmed most of the series on another continent..!
Netflix's new show Pieces of Her has taken the world by storm, and has rapidly risen to one of the most-watched shows in the USA this week.
The thrilling series takes place in the fictional town of "Belle Isle, Georgia" and centers around Andy Oliver, a girl trying to make sense of her mother's ominous past and unpredictable behavior after experiencing a series of violent attacks.
Based off of Karin Slaughter's hair-raising novel, the highly-anticipated series has proven to be a massive success.
Although the series is set in Georgia, audiences may be surprised to discover majority of the filming actually took place in New South Wales and leading actress Toni Colette's hometown Sydney, Australia.
Slaughter has been transparent about the fact that Belle Isle is loosely based on the small coastal towns on the outskirts of Savannah, GA.
A few scenes of course were filmed in Brunswick, GA, an area affectionately called "The Golden Isles" by locals. While only a few others were filmed in Marietta and towns in the greater Atlanta area.
Actress Bella Heathcote works on a tablet in 'Pieces of Her'.Netflix“There’s a scene where Andy is on a bicycle. At the beginning of the scene, she’s in Brunswick. The house she arrives at is in Australia. That is officially the longest bike ride ever!” author Karin Slaughter told AJC.
Actress Bella Heathcote riding a bike in a scene filmed in Brunswick, GA.Netflix
As far as authenticity is concerned, to my native Georgian eye, Belle Isle looks like the real deal. The coastal beauty of Umina Beach is reminiscent of Georgia's St. Simon's Island (though Australia's water seems a little less murky.)
Andy Oliver's mother's house from 'Pieces of Her'.Netflix
The MacMasters Beach house which serves as the home of Andy's mother's home would look right at home on Savannah's cobblestone streets.
Although most of the series was filmed down under, there are plenty of other movies and series being filmed in Georgia this year to look forward to.
Black Panther 2, Devotion, Suicide Squad 2, and Father of the Bride are all being filmed in Atlanta in 2022, while Savannah is hosting cast and crew for Halloween Ends, the final installation of the Halloween trilogy reboot.