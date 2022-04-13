Netflix's Ozark Was Actually Filmed In Georgia & You Can Visit These Iconic Spots
You can eat at "The Blue Cat Lodge" IRL.
New episodes of Netflix's twisted thriller Ozark will be available to binge soon. Netflix announced on Twitter that this season's final episodes will premiere on April 29th, and we have all of the top filming locations.
The dramatic series starring Jason Bateman centers around a family dragged into a life of money laundering, drug kingpins, and violent crime.
But some audience members may be surprised to discover that the show set in the Midwest was mostly filmed in the Southeast. Georgia's bustling film industry, large ominous lakes, unassuming restaurants, and quiet parks proved to be the perfect match for Ozark's production teams.
This list contains highlights of some of our favorite spots featured in the series that you can still visit today.
Lake Lanier, North of Atlanta
Boats on Lake Lanier just North of Atlanta. Sandra Burm | Dreamstime
Lake Lanier just North of Atlanta has been featured for years during the filming of the show. The reservoir is used to represent the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri where the storyline takes place. Visitors can still visit this iconic spot, but with caution. Some believe that the lake is haunted due to its dark history.
Address: Lake Lanier, Gainesville, GA.
River Street in Savannah, GA
A river boat sails down River Street in Savannah, GA.Cynthia Mccrary | Dreamstime
Season 3 of Ozark features scenes from Savannah's iconic riverfront. The "Big Muddy Casino" was shot Downtown on River Street, a popular hot spot for visitors.
Address: East River Street, Savannah, GA
Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta
Piedmont Park on a fall day in Atlanta. Vadim Fedotov | Dreamstime
This iconic park in Atlanta stood in for Chicago's 'Great Lawn' during Season 4 of filming. The urban green space is popular for hosting large festivals and events such as Music Midtown.
Address: 1320 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
J.D's On The Lake in Canton, GA
Jason Bateman outside of The Blue Cat Lodge in Ozark.Netflix
Starlight Drive-In Theatre in Southeast Atlanta
This historic drive-in movie theatre was featured in the third season during a scene where the character Ruth has to make a cash drop. This iconic spot still operates as an outdoor film venue and flea market, and you can visit it seven days a week.
Address: 2000 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
Château Elan in Braselton, GA
The luxury resort Château Elan in Braselton was used during production to represent the home of the drug kingpin, "Navarro." This estate is actually a luxury resort and winery, that serves as a popular vacation destination year-round.
Address: 100 Rue Charlemagne Dr, Braselton, GA
Northside Tavern in Midtown Atlanta
The exterior of Northside Tavern in Atlanta. Dj Jennings | Dreamstine
Northside Tavern is one of Atlanta's quintessential dive bars. The bar recently made a Facebook post confirming suspicions that Julia Garner who plays Ruth in the show filmed inside the historic building. Don't be fooled by its unassuming exterior, this venue has been voted into the top 10 "Best Bars in Atlanta."
Address: 1058 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.