You Can Canoe Through The Magical Gardens From 'The Notebook' Near Charleston For Just $10
Ryan Gosling is not included in the price, unfortunately.
When searching for things to do in Charleston, SC, this enchanting garden where they filmed The Notebook, is a great addition to your itinerary.
Cypress Gardens is a nature preserve in Moncks Corner, SC just outside of the Charleston area.
You may recognize this spot as the filming location from the iconic scene in The Notebook where Noah and Allie row in a boat surrounded by tall trees and hundreds of geese.
While you're there, be sure to ask an employee about some behind the scene details of filming, and locations of other shows and movies filmed there.
You can experience these whimsical gardens for yourself for only $10 a ticket.
You can take a self-guided tour on a paddle boat for no additional cost, and wind through the lily pad-covered waters, towering bald cypress, and tupelo trees.
This is the perfect activity for a casual daytime date, or for locals looking to take a short day trip out of the city to get in touch with the state's natural beauty.
After you explore the tranquil waters, you can pay a visit to the garden's butterfly house. This large, sunny greenhouse is filled with fragrant flowers, a beehive, a calming pond, and a rainbow of live butterflies.
Here you can view these beautiful animals at every phase of their life cycle.
During the winter months, from November to February, dog owners are allowed to bring their pets as long as they're on a leash.
Cypress Gardens is open seven days a week, all year long.
Cypress Gardens
Price: $10
Address: 3030 Cypress Gardens Rd, Moncks Corner, SC
Why You Need To Go: You can relive scenes from an iconic romance, and get in touch with South Carolina's natural beauty.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.