'Fear The Walking Dead' Is Having A Georgia Casting Call & You Could Be In The Hit Zombie Show
No experience is necessary to apply!
The Walking Dead spinoff series, Fear The Walking Dead, will be filming its upcoming eighth season in Georgia, and they are currently hosting an open casting call for onscreen talent.
The AMC franchise is returning to the Peach State after taking a break from filming in Georgia to shoot recent seasons of the spinoff in California, Mexico, and Texas.
The casting call will take place in Savannah, GA, and is open, meaning anyone can apply regardless of past experience.
According to the posting, Bill Marinella Casting is specifically looking for both adults and minors between the ages of 10-17 with flexible schedules and availability to play non-speaking core characters that will reoccur throughout the season.
Filming in Georgia will begin in July and run all the way through March.
This is a paid acting role, and though the rate is to be determined, it is guaranteed to be over $100 compensation.
There are no set dates for filming yet which is why people auditioning that have flexible schedules, and children that are homeschooled will be prioritized due to increased availability.
To be considered you must first register in their online database, and disclose your vaccination status as well as take a COVID-19 test.
Children wishing to take part in filming must be registered with the Georgia Department of Labor, which can be done online.
Fear The Walking Dead isn't the only dark series to be filming in Georgia recently. Netflix's First Kill,Stranger Things, and Ozark were also all shot here in the Peach State.
Georgia's budding film industry continues to grow every year, providing new opportunities for local residents.
'Fear The Walking Dead' Casting Call
When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: June 25, Garden City Empowerment Center, 4704 Augusta Rd, Garden City, GA
June 26, Halo Model & Talent Agency, 1319 Bull Street, Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: You could have the opportunity to be a paid onscreen actor for an iconic AMC series.