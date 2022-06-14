Netflix’s New Queer Vampire Drama 'First Kill' Was Shot In Georgia & Stars Loved This City
"It feels like some sort of Eden."
Netflix's new teen vampire drama First Kill hit the streaming service this week, just in time for pride month.
The series follows the love story of Juliette and Calliope, two teenage girls that cross paths when preparing to make their first kills as a vampire and a vampire hunter.
The dark series is set in Georgia, where production was filmed. When Narcity had a chance to sit and chat with the cast and crew, they all had one thing in common, which was a fondness for Savannah, GA.
Elizabeth Mitchell, who plays Margot Fairmont, a powerful vampire, told Narcity "We had this gorgeous home that we were in. And all of the foliage there is some of the most beautiful that I've ever seen. So every time we would walk into the house it was magnolias and the night-blooming jasmine."
According to Mitchell, others shared the same sentiment, "I remember all of us taking a look around and thinking, 'Where did we land? It feels like some sort of Eden.' We're driving to work with these gorgeous trees and these massive blossoms. Everything just felt so full and fragrant and stunning. I had a truly wonderful time there, I was greeted with a lot of friendliness, and I don't know I felt like I was hosted beautifully."
Savannah is also known for being one of the most haunted cities in America, which some stars picked up on.
"There is a tremendous feeling of history and a feeling like there's a little bit of light behind everything," Mitchell continued.
Imani Lewis, who plays the leading role of Calliope "Cal" Burns told Narcity, "Savannah has a lot of history to it, and we shot as some locations that were quite spooky, but awesome aesthetically."
When it comes to filming locations, the cast spent a good amount of time shooting in cemeteries across the state.
"The character in those cemeteries and the history, in those cemeteries and what they tell us about American history, we wanted to shine a light on it once we were there. They are really characters within themselves," said Felicia Henderson, First Kill's Showrunner, and Executive Producer.
Henderson told Narcity that she hopes the show will make a positive impact on queer youth in the South, saying, "We hope that setting it in Savannah says to people, 'We hope this normalizes wherever you are. We hope that you can feel that you should be able to love wherever you love and feel loved, no matter where you live'. And isn't it beautiful to do so in this beautiful city? We love Savannah it's so beautiful."
You can stream the first season of First Kill now on Netflix's official website.