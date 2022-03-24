You Can Drink ''Blood Bags'' IRL At Mystic Grill, 'The Vampire Diaries' Restaurant In Georgia
This drink is to die for.
The Vampire Diaries fans have an entire town where they can live out their Mystic Falls fantasies on a whim. The hit TV showTheVampire Diaries actually has Georgia roots. Covington, GA, a small town on the outskirts of Atlanta, has served as the primary filming location for the long-running series since the very first season.
Locals have chosen to embrace the publicity and even open a restaurant directly inspired by the show.
Fans passing through town are welcomed into an IRL Mystic Grill where they can enjoy down-home Southern-style plates and even drink a "Blood Bag". (No need to worry if you're squeamish, they are actually filled with fruit punch.)
The bags are available in The Alley Gift Shop, which is also home to the Mystic Museum located directly below the restaurant. Here fans can find a variety of souvenirs for sale, as well as props and wardrobes from the show on display in the museum.
Afterwards, if you still have an appetite, you can indulge in Southern classics upstairs. Mystic Grill offers staples like fried green tomatoes, shrimp and grits, and sweet tea fried chicken.
If you are looking for more of the original filming locations, Mystic Falls Tours offers guided access to historic sites featured in the original series.
You can also build your own free tour using Narcity's recommendations about the 7 best spots to feel like in The Vampires Diaries in Georgia.
Mystic Grill's ''Blood Bags''
Price: $8
Cuisine: Southern
Address: 1116 SW. Clark St., Covington, GA
Why You Need To Go: Mystic Grill offers a unique opportunity to fans looking to dine in a space that hosted iconic scenes.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.