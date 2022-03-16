'The Vampire Diaries' Was Filmed In Covington, Georgia & You Can Visit These 7 Famous Locations
Your own ''Mystic Falls'' free guided tour!
The Peach State is now a hub for filming movies and hit television shows. There's just something so thrilling about road tripping to these spots and standing in the exact same places as your favorite characters that you've swooned over.
Many of the hit showThe Vampire Diaries' filming locations happen to be here in Georgia, and you can go visit them. Most of the scenes were filmed in Covington — transformed into Mystic Falls — and surrounding cities.
Along with TVD, the spin-off shows The Originals and Legacies were also filmed in the same locations.
Here's a look at the top 7 most exciting spots to visit on your self-guided tour (you can also go on a tour for $55).
Elena Gilbert's home
Address: 2104 Floyd St. N.E., Covington, GA
Why You Need To Go: Season four hit many fans hard after Elena turned her emotions off, but don't worry, the house is actually still standing. You can't go inside, but seeing the outside and that famous wrap-around porch will suffice.
The Clock Tower
Address: 2101 Washington St. S.W., Covington, GA
Why You Need To Go: This is the tower that Katherine was ready to jump right off of. It's located right on Covington Square and is a very popular spot to take photos.
Whitmore College
Address: 801 Emory St., Oxford, GA
Why You Need To Go: This is actually Oxford College of Emory University that is located in Oxford, Georgia. We see this college all throughout season five. The campus is very beautiful and worth a little road trip.
The Lockwood Mansion
Address: 2111 Anderson Ave., Covington, GA
Why You Need To Go: This mansion is absolutely beautiful and visitors are more than welcome to drive past and admire the beauty. If you want to walk and tour the grounds, you can take the guided tour and get exclusive access.
The Whitmore College Frat House
Address: 1008 N. Emory St., Oxford, GA
Why You Need To Go: This is where viewers see Damon trying to teach Elena how to feed on humans at your typical frat party. While it might not be an actual fraternity house, it is a historic Greek Revival house, so they had the right idea.
The Square
Address: 2101 Washington St. S.W., Covington, GA
Why You Need To Go: You can walk in the same spots as all your favorite characters and even see if you can find Sheriff Forbes' bench. This is where all the big scenes happened and a great spot to sit and have a picnic (when there isn't filming going on).
Mystic Grill
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1116 Clark St. S.W., Covington, GA
Why You Need To Go: You must stop and eat at Mystic Grill just because of how iconic it is. It looks a little different on the inside, but the food is so good. You can even walk down the stairs to the alleyway where a few vamps were staked.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on February 2, 2020.