9 'Stranger Things' Filming Locations You Can Visit In Georgia To Get Hyped For Season 4
The hit Netflix original series, Stranger Things, has captured the attention of millions of viewers for the past three seasons, and now season four is on its way.
What some might not know is that it's filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as a few other surrounding cities, and you can actually visit quite a few of the locations featured in the series.
Some of these spots you can't physically enter, but admiring from the outside before snapping a pic for the 'Gram can certainly do the trick.
It'll be easy to imagine the stars of the show standing right where you are, and no one will judge you if you have a little starstruck moment!
Other spots on this list, you can actually explore. The mall and community pool are open for visitors, where you can pretend you work at Scoops Ahoy or see Billy the lifeguard's real-world equivalent.
Let these nine Stranger Things filming locations get you hyped for season four and transport you to Hawkins.
"Downtown Hawkins" — Jackson, GA
Price: Free
Address: 2nd St., Jackson, GA
Why You Need To Go: This downtown area Mulberry and 2nd Street in Jackson is fun to walk around and get some fresh air. Besides that, you can see the store Joyce works at, Melvald’s General Store, and the Radio Shack as well. Much of the series was centered around this block of downtown Jackson.
"Hawk Theater" — Bradley's Olde Tavern
Price: Free
Address: 2 Oak St., Jackson, GA
Why You Need To Go: This is actually a restaurant tavern turned movie theater for the set of this scene. It's where Nancy and Jonathan see fake things written about her on the front of the building where the movie list is supposed to appear.
"Hawkins Library" — Butts County Courthouse
Price: Free
Address: 98 3rd St., Jackson, GA
Why You Need To Go: This is the Butts County Courthouse, and the exterior was used for the shots of the famous library you can see the gang at.
"Palace Arcade" — Douglassville, GA
Price: Free
Address: 6500 Church St., Douglasville, GA
Why You Need To Go: The boys first learn about "Mad Max" at this very arcade, and many scenes are shot inside and outside of this spot. It's a vacant commercial lot now, but you can still see the exterior.
"Hawkins Middle School and Hawkins High School" — Patrick Henry Adult Education Ce
Price: Free
Address: 109 South Lee St., Stockbridge, GA
Why You Need To Go: These schools are highlights in the first few seasons with many scenes taking place there. You can get out and explore the exterior parking lot and snap a pic in front of the painted brick wall.
"Benny’s Burgers" — Tiffany's Kitchen
Price: 💸
Address: 7413 Lee Rd., Lithia Springs, GA
Why You Need To Go: This is one of the spots that started it all. Eleven runs here after she escapes the lab and is found here by a worker. Tiffany's Kitchen is the real name of it and you can actually dine here.
"Hopper's Cabin" — Sleepy Hollow Farm
Price: 💸
Address: 628 Sleepy Hollow Rd., Powder Springs, GA
Why You Need To Go: Sleepy Hollow Farm is the location Hopper lives with Eleven to try to keep her safe. It's also been turned into a terrifying escape room that you can test your problem-solving skills at.
"Hawkins Community Pool" — South Bend Pool
Price: $5
Address: 2000 Lakewood Ave. S.E., Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: You can swim and spend the day at the South Bend Park and Pool where Max's bad-boy heartthrob brother Billy works during the summer on the show.
"Starcourt Mall" — Gwinnett Place Mall
Price: Free
Address: 2100 Pleasant Hill Rd., Duluth, GA
Why You Need To Go: The Gwinnett Place Mall is where Scoops Ahoy was in the series and where many of the scenes from season 3 were shot.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on August 13, 2020.