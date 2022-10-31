The 'Murder House' In American Horror Story Is Real & The California Mansion Is Actually Haunted
The iconic mansion has a dark past off-screen too!
It's been more than a decade since the first season of American Horror Story: Murder House hit the screen in 2011, captivating and horrifying audiences across the globe.
The season highlights the troubling events at a California mansion plagued by the sinister spirits of its former residents and the chilling woes of the home's new owners, the Harmon family.
But the house featured in the iconic season is a real mansion in Los Angeles, CA and the current owners say that the landmark is actually haunted.
According to Newsweek, The Rosenheim Mansion was designed and constructed by architect Alfred F. Rosenheim in 1902 for his family residence. It is located at 1120 Westchester Place, one of LA's wealthiest neighborhoods nicknamed "Billionaire Row."
Eventually, the building fell into the hands of the Catholic Order of Nuns and served as a covenant until 1994.
In 1999, Rosenheim Mansion became a landmark and was made to be the Los Angeles' Historic and Cultural Monument #660 for its rich history and iconic Tudor-Revival style architecture.
Today, the home is owned by Dr. Ernst von Schwarz and Angela Oakenfold, who purchased it for $3.2 million after falling in love with its aesthetics in 2015.
The couple was unaware that the property was featured in the American Horror Story franchise at the time of purchase, which later resulted in a lawsuit in 2018 with the brokers who sold them the house after being disturbed by hundreds of true crime fans loitering.
The current owners told We Like L.A. that although they have never seen the series and are not big believers in the supernatural, they have experienced paranormal encounters in the building since purchasing it.
Family and friends have spotted the ghost of a butler climbing the stairs with a tray.
When Oakenfold contacted a nun who formerly lived in the mansion when it was a covenant, she told him stories about a spirit who was seen rocking in a chair.
Over the years, guests have disliked the home's basement as they claim to have experienced unexplained touches down there.
Whether or not you believe in the existence of ghosts and spirits, the Rosenheim Mansion's long history and unexplained happenings over the years have frightened even the most skeptical residents.