Kim Kardashian Just Landed A TV Acting Gig & She'll Actually Want You To Be Horrified
She'll be sharing the screen with Emma Roberts!
Kim Kardashian will be taking on another role soon after announcing she'll be a part of the upcoming season of FX’s American Horror Story.
The reality TV star and businesswoman revealed the news on Instagram with a short teaser trailer and fans of the show are pretty mixed on how they feel about Kardashian joining the cast.
Kardashian shared the clip on Monday which features her and Emma Roberts' names and a voice can be heard whispering “Emma and Kim are delicate" at the end.
American Horror Story season 12 is set to air this summer, according to the teaser clip.
In a statement to Hollywood Reporter,AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy shared his excitement over the news.
“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” he said.
“Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”
According to the outlet, Murphy said he was impressed with Kardashian's 2021 hosting gig on Saturday Night Live and the two of them began talking about her appearing on AHS last summer.
Unfortunately, he did not reveal anything about what the reality star's role will be in the show.
This won't be Kardashian's first time acting.
The reality TV star has appeared in Disaster Movie (2008), Deep in the Valley (2009) and has voiced a role in PAW Patrol: The Movie (2021).
A lot of people have commented about how they feel about Kardashian's role on her Instagram post and the reaction seems to be split.
One person wrote, "this is a twist I didn't see coming" while another said they will be watching this season because of her involvement in it.
However, others are pointing out that she "can't act" and are asking her not to "f*ck it up."
Hollywood Reporter did confirm season 12 will be titled Delicate and will be partially based on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming thriller novel Delicate Condition.
Good Reads says the book is about a woman who is desperate to get pregnant and tries to balance her public life with her IVF journey. The woman then begins to suspect that someone is trying really hard to make sure her pregnancy never happens.
Based on the American Horror Story Instagram account, Kardashian will join returning cast member Emma Roberts, and new cast member Matt Czuchry in season 12.
The new season will begin shooting in New York City sometime in April and the summer premiere date is expected to be revealed in June, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
- The 'Murder House' In American Horror Story Is Real & The California Mansion Is Actually Haunted ›
- Kim Kardashian's Net Worth Has Exploded & Paris Hilton Will Never Be Able To Keep Up ›
- Kim Kardashian Got Emotional About Co-Parenting With Kanye West In A Tell-All Podcast ›
- Kim Kardashian Has Officially Passed Her Baby Bar Exam After Her Fourth Attempt ›