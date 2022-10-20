Kim Kardashian's Net Worth Has Exploded & Paris Hilton Will Never Be Able To Keep Up
She's not in Paris' shadow anymore!
Kim Kardashian has earned more money in her 42 years than most of the people on the planet, and the reality TV star is showing no signs of slowing down.
Although she’s achieved quite a lot in her career already, let’s not forget when she used to live in the shadow of her far wealthier friend at the time, Paris Hilton.
Although the two Hollywood figures are still friends to this day, Kim Kardashian is now the richer one of the two thanks to her huge influencer empire.
The soon-to-be lawyer was officially ranked as a billionaire in April 2021, and she was just 40 when it happened.
Kardashian landed a spot on the Forbes world’s billionaires list last year when the net worth of her successful shapewear brand, SKIMS, reached $1 billion.
Her net worth jumped from $780 million to $1 billion because of her multiple business ventures, including Skims and KKW Beauty, in addition to her successful reality TV show, investments and numerous brand endorsements, Forbes estimates.
The website Celebrity Net Worth says her net worth has only grown since she cracked the Forbes list last year, and she's now worth an estimated $1.4 billion.
Although Hilton is still pretty rich, she’s no billionaire.
Hilton, who’s the same age as Kardashian, is worth a staggering $300 million, according to the site Celebrity Net Worth.
Much of Hilton’s wealth comes from her fragrances, handbag collaborations, and her DJ gigs as reported by The Sun.
Oh, and of course, she’s an heiress to the Hilton Hotel chain founded by her grandfather.
You might say Hilton showed Kardashian the path to fame with her hit show The Simple Life. Believe it or not, Kardashian made several appearances on the show as Hilton’s personal stylist.
Yeah, that’s right; Hilton was once Kardashian’s boss.
Talk about a turn of events.
Forbes once even wrote a story about which of the two reality stars was more successful. Eight years down the road, there really isn't any comparison.
It must be nice to be Kim Kardashian…or even Paris Hilton!