Kendall Jenner Is One Of The World's Highest-Paid Models & Her Net Worth Still Trails Kylie
She can't keep up with her sisters!
Kendall Jenner may be one of the highest-paid models in the world, but she also has one of the lowest net worths among her far richer family members.
Kendall, 27, ranks last amongst her four sisters and mom Kris Jenner in terms of her net worth, and the only Kardashian member she surpasses is her brother Rob Jenner, According to Celebrity Net Worth.
Kendall was the highest-paid model in both 2017 and 2018, making around $22.5 million, according to reports by Forbes.
The model's actual net worth is estimated to be about $45 million, placing her well behind most of her family, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
There's no doubt that the family is absolutely loaded, and it's all because of their many business ventures and multiple sources of income, and as a result, some earn more than others.
The wealthiest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family is Kim Kardashian, whose net worth is said to be well over $1 billion.
She can thank her success not only to the reality TV show but also to her numerous brand endorsements, investments and multiple successful businesses like Skims and KKW Beauty.
According to Forbes 2022 billionaire list, Kim's net worth is at least $1.8 billion.
So she's not far from becoming a multibillionaire.
The second-wealthiest Kardashian is Kylie Jenner, Kendall's only full sibling.
Forbes declared Kylie Jenner the world's youngest self-made billionaire in 2019 when she was only 21 years old.
Not long after, they retracted that claim and clarified she had "been inflating the size and success of her business" and that her actual net worth was just under $900 million.
In the Forbes 2022 list of made women, Kylie's net worth was listed at $600 million since she sold 51% of Kylie cosmetics. Although that's not anywhere near a billion, it still ranks her as the second-richest member of the Kardashian-Jenner household.
Much of her success can be attributed to her successful makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
Coming hot in third place is the famous momager, Kris Jenner, who has had a hand in much of her daughters' success and fortune.
Kris manages all her daughters and takes a 10% cut of all their money, and because so many of her daughters are multi-millionaires and billionaires, she's acquired quite the fortune herself, reported Forbes.
According to Forbes, Kris' net worth is approximately $200 million.
Next in line is the newly married Kourtney Kardashian and the oldest Kardashian-Jenner sister.
Wealthy Gorilla predicts that the Poosh founder's net worth is approximately $65 million.
Not far behind Kourtney is Khloe Kardashian, whose net worth is estimated at $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and that's all thanks to her multiple Tv shows and Good American denim line.
Finally we get to Kendall and her $45 million, which comes from her modelling and work on the family's reality TV show.