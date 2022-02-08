Sections

Kendall Jenner Just Joined TikTok & Showed Everyone Why She's Not An Olympic Snowboarder

That Olympic "athleticness" must've skipped a generation 😬

Global Staff Writer
Kendall Jenner Just Joined TikTok & Showed Everyone Why She's Not An Olympic Snowboarder
@kendalljenner | TikTok, @kendalljenner | Instagram

The latest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan to join TikTok is none other than Kendall Jenner, and her first video is already a major win.

The highest-paid model in the world made her TikTok debut with a humbling clip that shows her taking a pretty rough fall while snowboarding in the mountains.

However, it's not just the video that's hilarious — it's the audio that she chose to accompany it.

In the background of the video, Jenner sampled audio from an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where she tries to prove herself as an athlete to her sisters, claiming that being an athlete runs in her blood.

@kendalljenner

it’s giving ‘pick me’ vibes

"I'm literally built as an athlete. Every blood test I've ever done has said that I'm over the normal limit of athleticness," Jenner says in the audio.

Now, who's going to tell her that athleticness is not actually a word?

The video's caption read: "It's giving 'pick me' vibes."

People in the comments were losing it over the video.

"So she's self aware???" wrote one commenter.

Charles Gross, a famous TikToker, commented: "Self-aware icon."

Even Jenner's famous friends joined in on the fun as Hailey Bieber commented: "lmaooooo."

Although Jenner was clearly poking fun at herself, we understand why she might think she'd have a shot at Olympic greatness.

One of her parents, Caitlyn Jenner, was once a star decathlete for Team USA at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, and even won a gold medal at those Games.

But snowboarding wasn't part of the decathlon, and even if it was, it's pretty clear that athleticness has skipped a generation in the Jenner family.

