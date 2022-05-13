NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

kendall jenner

Kendall Jenner Is Getting Roasted For How She Cuts A Cucumber & She Admits It's 'Tragic'

Tell me you're rich, without telling me you're rich.

Global Staff Writer
Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner.

@kendalljenner | Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenners are trying to be more "relatable" in their new Hulu show, but that's a hard sell when you don't know how to use a kitchen knife.

Kendall Jenner has been getting absolutely roasted on the internet over a moment from the latest episode of The Kardashians, in which she tries to cut a cucumber.

The key word there is "tries," because the wealthy reality star clearly can't handle the task, as a now-viral photo of the moment shows.

In the episode, Kendall utterly fails at the cucumber task, and Kris Jenner ultimately calls in a chef to take care of it.

Relatable, right?

People took to social media to ask all kinds of questions about the scene, and it clearly made its way back to Jenner.


"Kendall Jenner trying to cut a fcking cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed," said someone on Twitter.

Jenner retweeted the remark and simply added: "tragic!"

"The way Kendall Jenner cut that cucumber will haunt me," said @badtasticb on Twitter.

"Obsessed with Kendall Jenner trying to prove she’s not an out of touch spoiled rich girl by insisting on making her own snack and almost dislocating her shoulder trying to slice a cucumber," tweeted @brodielancaster.

"I’m sorry but Kendall Jenner not being able to cut a mf cucumber [...] the level of privilege to be in your mid/late 20s and not know how to properly cut a vegetable !!!!!! AND THEY PUT IT IN THE EPISODE !!!" said @ariesbimbo23.

"I need Kendall Jenner to give us a statement and an apology after cutting up that cucumber I am dead serious," joked @ericatun.

Needless to say, Jenner can throw it down on the catwalk a lot better than she can make herself a snack in the kitchen. She's also probably lucky she didn't lose a finger.

You can watch The Kardashians on Hulu or Disney+ in Canada.

