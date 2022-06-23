Kendall Jenner Reportedly Split With Devin Booker & Their Last Thing Was The Kravis Wedding
While some members of the Kardashian clan are getting hitched, it seems like Kendall Jenner is going to be all about that single life this summer.
Kendall and Devin Booker recently broke up after two years together, according to ET Online. They didn't immediately confirm the news on social media, but questions are already swirling about their last major appearance together at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding.
The supermodel and NBA player were first romantically linked together in June of 2020, and although they’ve been super private about their relationship, they had recently started giving us a glimpse into their lives together on social media.
Also, let’s be honest; if you’re linked to the Kardashian family, there is only so much you can hide from the world.
The couple was last seen together at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker in Italy last month, and they seemed to be in good spirits at the time.
Despite the apparent breaking up, a close source to the couple revealed to Us Weekly that the two remain “super amicable and supportive of each other,” and reconciliation down the road is not off the table.
Apparently, “Kourtney’s wedding really put things into perspective” for the couple.
Jenner is the only sibling in the family without children at this point, although she is an aunt to 18 nieces and nephews.
Even her best friend, fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid, became a mom in the last two years.
Kendall even opened up about having baby fever after seeing people close to her take on parenthood and wanting to start a family of her own in the near future during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
“I think It also started to hit me when I saw Kylie was having a baby, and then one of my best friends is having a baby, and she’s my age, and so I’m like cool, just a little jealous, but it’s fine,” Jenner said during the episode.
She’s also been feeling the pressure from momager Kris Jenner, and during a more recent episode of their new show on Hulu, Jenner finally blew up on her mom about it.
You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger.’ But guess what? It’s my life,” she said.
“I don’t know if I’m ready yet. I still have a lot to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life. I’m still enjoying life on my own. And I’m OK with that right now,” said Jenner.
The couple reportedly broke up two weeks ago. Since then, Booker has already been spotted acting single during a trip to Arizona, where he was seen flirting with multiple women.
Fans are now reacting to the breakup, and some people are especially devastated that Booker won't get to have any more cute moments with Stormi Webster.
The two seemed to have the most adorable relationship, and videos and pictures captured during the Italian wedding showed the two walking down cobblestone steps together, hand in hand.
The Us source said the couple is just trying to “figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be” and are taking “this time to focus on themselves.”
Hopefully we'll get to see how it all went down on The Kardashians!