Kanye West Is Arguing With Kim Kardashian Over North's TikTok Videos & It's All So Public
They've been fighting it out on Instagram🍿
The whole world was keeping up with the Kardashians Friday with popcorn in hand, as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West traded barbs about their parenting on Instagram.
It started with Kanye posting a screenshot of their daughter, North West, from a recent TikTok posted on the official @kimandnorth account.
Kanye posted the image on his Instagram account with 10.7 million followers with a very angry caption.
The caption read: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?”
About two hours later, Kardashian snapped back with a response over her Instagram story, saying: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”
Kardashian also pointed out that she's doing her best as North's "main provider."
“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”
The aspiring lawyer also accused Kanye of trying to control and manipulate their family matters negatively in the public eye.
She then expressed her desire to establish a healthy co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband for the sake of the four children they share.
“I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately, and hopefully, he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably,” said Kardashian at the end of her public statement.
Believe it or not, it doesn’t end here.
Ye responded to Kim’s story by posting a screenshot of it on his Instagram feed, followed by a caption detailing their recent fights.
The caption began with Kanye asking: “What do you mean by main provider?”
“America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address," Kanye claimed.
"You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…”
The whole blow-up seems to be months in the making. Kim and North, 8, started their account last December, and North has occasionally made headlines with how she's used it.
Meanwhile, both parents seem to have moved on from one another, even though the divorce hasn't been finalized. Ye has been spotted dating Julia Fox, while Kim and Pete Davidson are apparently a thing.
So Keeping Up With The Kardashians might be over, but we've still got so much drama to keep up with in real life.