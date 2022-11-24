Kanye West Allegedly Showed Kim Kardashian's Nudes Around At Adidas & 'Bullied' Staff
He's accused of "years of verbal abuse, vulgar tirades, and bullying attacks."
Although Adidas terminated its partnership with Kanye West a month ago because of his antisemitic comments, it turns out former Adidas employees wanted the controversial fashion designer gone way before that because of his inappropriate behaviour.
An exposé published by Rolling Stone revealed that a group of former Yeezy employees sent an open letter to Adidas claiming that West allegedly paraded explicit images of his former wife, Kim Kardashian, and regularly turned to "bullying" to control the staff.
The letter titled "The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership" highlights the "responsibility, accountability, and protection that Adidas failed to provide their employees throughout what we experienced as years of verbal abuse, vulgar tirades, and bullying attacks."
Employees allege that West would show them and job candidates pornography on his phone and computer during staff meetings, and the letter shared details of such incidents.
"The oversexualized behaviour has been consistent since the beginning," claimed a former senior employee in the letter. "I don't know that it ever went away."
The letter also claims that West showed staff members intimate videos and pictures of his ex-wife, Kardashian, including his own sex tapes and on one occasion even did the same to a job candidate.
A former staffer told Rolling Stone, "he's not afraid to show explicit images or talk about situations that should be kept private," alluding to the allegation about him showing people the private content of his ex-wife.
Last month, West released a 30-minute documentary on his YouTube channel called LAST WEEK, which included clips of him showing two Adidas executives porn videos on his phone.
LAST WEEKwww.youtube.com
In another part of the documentary, West admitted to having a history of "playing the porn" and "screaming."
The letter sent by the former Yeezy employees referenced the clip from the documentary and claimed that it wasn't "a new intimidation approach," adding that "Kanye's problematic behaviour started within the first year of his partnership with the Adidas brand."
It also shared stories of West's bullying and intimidation tactics that made his employees uncomfortable for many years while working for him.
"He has, in years past, exploded at women in the room with offensive remarks and would resort to sexually disturbing references when providing design feedback," said the letter, as per Rolling Stone's report. "This type of response from a brand partner is one that Adidas employees should never be subjected to, nor should Adidas leadership ever tolerate."
The letter also described West's "terrorizing behaviour" and use of "mind games" to retain "absolute control."
He would even scream, jump on tables and throw books across rooms.
In the letter, employees went on to describe multiple occasions in which West did similarly uncomfortable things and put female employees and job candidates in awkward situations to test them and intimidate them.
But it ended by saying that the blame should not solely be placed on West but also on Adidas' executive team that failed to protect its employees and enabled the behaviour.
"As much as we all would love to solely blame Kanye, the undeniable truth is that the Adidas executive team and the board have been huge enablers," stated the letter.
West has not publicly acknowledged the letter as of November 24.