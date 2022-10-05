Khloe Kardashian Blasted Kanye West On Insta & Told Him To 'Stop Tearing Kimberly Down'
Gigi Hadid also called him a “bully.”
Kanye West had another Kim Kardashian-related meltdown on Instagram this week, and this time her sister Khloe couldn't sit by and watch.
The whole thing erupted after Kanye wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt during a Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week, where he appeared with conservative commentator Candace Owens.
The stunt provoked a lot of anger online and from others in Paris, including model Gigi Hadid and Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.
Instead of engaging with that criticism, West turned around and attacked Karefa-Johnson. Hadid responded by calling him a "bully and a joke," and that led to him launching a wider attack on them and on his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
“I wonder what Gigi and Venus’s perspectives were when I didn’t know where my child was on her birthday. Gabby told me that she disagreed with that (and that’s me putting it in a nice way) she said it was on her group chats,” West wrote on Instagram.
“So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my t-shirt but Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter, or we just chime in when we want to tear a black man down for actually having a different political opinion,” he continued.
"And for all audience so outrages about my t-shirt, where was you when I couldn’t see my kids. I went public in the hope of public support at that time.”
West was referring to when he was not invited to his daughter Chicago’s birthday, which was hosted earlier this year by Kim. West jumped on Instagram Live at the time and alleged that he was being kept away from his children, reported Cosmopolitan.
West occasionally blasts Kim on Instagram and then deletes the messages later. The Kardashians typically stay out of it, but it seems Khloe couldn't resist on Wednesday.
She jumped into the comments and demanded that Kanye “STOP tearing Kimberly down.”
“Again, with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth, and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it. You know exactly where your children are at all times, and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came,” continued her comment.
“Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. I come from a place of love, and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish,” ended her statement.
Kanye took that comments and then accused the Kardashians of being "liars" who "kidnapped" Chicago for the party.
It’s hard enough to keep up with the Kardashians, but Kanye's Instagram fights are next-level complicated!