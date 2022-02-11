Billie Eilish Helped A Gasping Fan & Kanye West Now Thinks She Took A Dig At Travis Scott

We use cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. Learn More
Kylie Jenner is now a mother of two, and her second child's birthday is just too good.
Jenner, 24, announced the birth of her second child with Travis Scott on Sunday evening, although the baby was actually born last week.
The baby arrived on February 2, 2022 — or "2/2/22," according to Kylie's Instagram — making it just the perfect birth date for a second child.
The couple already has a daughter, Stormi Webster, who turned four on February 1, and we expect they'll be having plenty of joint birthdays together in the future.
Jenner announced their child's arrival in a black-and-white Instagram photo of what seems like Stormi holding the newborn's hand.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn't initially share any details about the baby's name or gender, but she did drop a hint with a blue heart.
People later confirmed that Jenner and Scott had indeed welcomed a boy. The name has not yet been announced.
Grandma Kris Jenner also confirmed the info with her own post. "My beautiful grandson!" she wrote on Instagram.
Jenner's celebrity friends, family and fans were quick to share their congratulations online.
Big sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe also commented on the pic, with Khloe posting some more blue heart emojis, while Kourtney commented, "Mommy of two life." Kim posted a baby-with-halo emoji and a blue heart.
Jenner and Scott announced that they were expecting their second back in September 2021 with a 90-second video on Instagram. Kylie also revealed a few glimpses of her baby shower in January.
Kylie was more open about her second pregnancy than she was with her first. She didn't even acknowledge that she was pregnant with Stormi until her firstborn arrived in 2018.
About two hours later, Kardashian snapped back with a response over her Instagram story, saying: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”
Kardashian also pointed out that she's doing her best as North's "main provider."
“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”
The aspiring lawyer also accused Kanye of trying to control and manipulate their family matters negatively in the public eye.
She then expressed her desire to establish a healthy co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband for the sake of the four children they share.
“I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately, and hopefully, he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably,” said Kardashian at the end of her public statement.
Believe it or not, it doesn’t end here.
Ye responded to Kim’s story by posting a screenshot of it on his Instagram feed, followed by a caption detailing their recent fights.
The caption began with Kanye asking: “What do you mean by main provider?”
“America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address," Kanye claimed.
"You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…”
The whole blow-up seems to be months in the making. Kim and North, 8, started their account last December, and North has occasionally made headlines with how she's used it.
Meanwhile, both parents seem to have moved on from one another, even though the divorce hasn't been finalized. Ye has been spotted dating Julia Fox, while Kim and Pete Davidson are apparently a thing.
So Keeping Up With The Kardashians might be over, but we've still got so much drama to keep up with in real life.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
For the last several years, we've stood by and watched as music mogul and fashion impresario Kanye West has slowly morphed into a comic book supervillain. From his humble beginnings on his first album "The College Dropout" leading all the way up to his current manifestation as "whatever the hell he wants to be this week," Kanye's story arc is nothing short of a supervillain origin story. He could be a character straight out of the Marvel or DC universe.
Humble beginnings
Ridiculous, you say? Let's go back to his formative years as a budding hip-hop producer whose talent eventually attracts the attention of rap deity Jay-Z, a super-powered mentor and brother-like figure to him. Obi-wan to Kanye's Anakin before his ego turned him to the dark side.
After producing music for another Jay-Z protege at the time (Beanie Sigel), Jay-Z recognized Ye's talent and scooped him up for his next album, the 2001 classic "The Blueprint." That led to more production duties at Jay-Z's old imprint Roc-a-Fella records and eventually Kanye's own hit album, "College Dropout."
In 2011, the brotherhood spun out into the collaborative studio album "Watch The Throne," a masterpiece project that helped cement their status as not just hip-hop but pop music royalty. After that, the rest is history.
Turning to the dark side
They say power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Underneath the brilliance of an up-and-coming superstar entertainer was an egomaniac that knew no boundaries.
Who can forget the 2009 MTV VMAs when Kanye highjacked Taylor Swift's acceptance speech for "Video of the Year" in what can only be described as an invasion. Stunned, Swift was powerless to stop the overblown ego of a man who obviously believed he answered to no one. He has the delusional confidence of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker doing a great set at a comedy club, while totally unaware that the "joke" in question is actually him.
Enter Kim Kardashian, the most famous member of a family of shapeshifters with the ability to turn celebrity into satire and TV into "reality." Kanye marries Kim and adds another trophy (wife) to his case. That should have been the perfect rags to riches story where the underdog we've all been rooting for lives out his wildest dreams. Instead, it's where he truly begins to fragment into different personalities — marrying into this secret society hiding in plain sight while hiding from the 24-hour cycle of television cameras there to film them.
No sooner than Kanye's star begins to rise does the world witness his humility turn to hubris. With things already strained between Jay and Kanye after the Taylor Swift incident, Jay and Bey being no-shows at Kim and Kanye's Big Fat Italian wedding didn't help. Following a robbery in Paris in 2016 where Kim Kardashian was tied up and robbed while Kanye was on stage, Kanye claimed Jay-Z didn't reach out. And he did so while on stage, too.
It seems even Jay-Z had to take a couple of steps all the way back from this guy.
If it stopped there, you could probably say, "Hey, everyone has a bad day or two." Of course, we all know it didn't stop there. In 2013, the host of popular SiriusXM podcast "Sway in The Morning", Sway Calloway, couldn't sway Kanye from unleashing a furious tantrum. In the now-legendary rant, he likened himself to Warhol and Shakespeare, verbally assaulted numerous players in the fashion world and, in an odd twist, Disney, for not investing in his ideas. Oh, and he also called himself "the number one most impactful artist of our generation." His words, not mine.
This is every villain story where the bad guy starts out feeling under-appreciated and decides to seek vengeance on all who refused to recognize their brilliance. What followed: Kanye in a screaming match at TMZ, Kanye yelling at Chance The Rapper at an album listening party, and Kanye having on again, off again beef with Drake.
Look, I've got a word count to meet and this could go on for a while, so maybe just Google the rest.
Evil alliances
When he's not rambling on about his status as the greatest (insert anything) of all time, he's occasionally found time for relationships.
Descending further into villainy, he eventually lends his support to IRL Batman villain Bane. I mean Donald Trump, of course — which makes sense, considering either's track record of strange Twitter rants.
At this point, Kanye becomes too much for even his fake-real trophy wife, who leaves Kanye for tatted SNL superhero Pete Davidson. In response, Kanye immediately places unsuspecting (maybe a little suspecting) actress/model Julia Fox under his spell.
If you need any more evidence than evil alliances, egomaniacal delusions of grandeur, and explosive outbursts on friends and enemies alike to convince you Kanye has fully evolved into a supervillain, look no further than Juliye's matching outfits. Head-to-toe black leather, smoky eyes, and Kanye's accessorizing with various styles of masks. I could see "Jean-yus", which happens to be the name of his upcoming Netflix documentary, being the perfect supervillain moniker. How could you look at all of that evil power couple vibing and not at least be concerned they might poison the city's water supply?
Writing his ending
It's important to note as part of all of this that Kanye has been pretty public about his struggles with mental health, and I'm certainly not attempting to devalue those experiences — far from it. Between tragically losing his mother and being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, it's imperative to have some empathy for the guy.
However, it's also fair to note that Kanye West isn't someone without the resources to manage his challenges — not everyone who has lost someone they love or has struggled with their mental health has been given the leeway to treat others as badly as he has been caught on record doing many times.
According to 2017 information from Our World in Data, an estimated 792 million people around the world were living with mental illness — and that was before we were hit with COVID-19. However, unlike many of these people, Kanye has the privilege of money and fame to allow him to seek the support he may need in order to live his life with dignity intact.
If he can stop playing the villain long enough to pay attention, he has the power to write his own ending.
The latest celeb to host Saturday Night Live was none other than Billie Eilish, and she also took on the role as the show's musical guest for Saturday, December 11.
The 19-year-old started her monologue by revealing that although she was happy to be back on the show as a singer, she never thought she'd be the actual host of the show given that she's not the most confident actor.
"In fact, I used to say that I hated acting, but the truth is, when I was little, I loved it," she shared, adding that her parents and her brother Finneas were all actors.