Billie Eilish Helped A Gasping Fan & Kanye West Now Thinks She Took A Dig At Travis Scott

Kanye says he'll pull out of Coachella unless she apologizes.

Global Staff Writer
@billieeilish | Instagram, Laurence Agron | Dreamstime

Kanye West has said he won't perform at Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologizes to Travis Scott for what appeared to be a dig at what happened during his Astroworld festival.

It comes after one of Eilish's concerts, where she helped a fan who was having an asthma attack by getting them an inhaler.

At her show on Saturday at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Eilish noticed a fan in distress and stopped her concert until it was resolved.

"I wait for the people to be OK before I keep going," Eilish said in a video of the incident.

Some people took that as a shot at Travis Scott, who continued to perform for almost 40 minutes during a deadly crowd crush at his Astroworld concert in November.

Kanye West shared a RapSeaTV story that accused Eilish of dissing Scott.

His caption requested that she "please apologize to Trav."

"Trav will be with me at Coachella," he added. "Now I need Billie to apologize before I perform."

Eilish responded in the comments on West's post, although her response was not an apology.

"Literally never said a thing about Travis," the singer wrote. "Was just helping a fan."

West, Eilish and Harry Styles are set to headline Coachella 2022 in April, as reported by Billboard in January.

Travis Scott had also been scheduled to perform at Coachella, but he was removed from the lineup after the Astroworld incident late last year.

Scott is currently facing several lawsuits demanding billions of dollars from the rapper.

He and girlfriend Kylie Jenner recently welcomed their second child.

