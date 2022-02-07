Sections

Kylie Jenner Welcomed Her Second Child With Travis Scott & The Birth Date Was Just Perfect

Baby No. 2 arrived on a very trendy day.

Global Staff Writer
@kyliejenner | Instagram, @travisscott | Instagram

Kylie Jenner is now a mother of two, and her second child's birthday is just too good.

Jenner, 24, announced the birth of her second child with Travis Scott on Sunday evening, although the baby was actually born last week.

The baby arrived on February 2, 2022 — or "2/2/22," according to Kylie's Instagram — making it just the perfect birth date for a second child.

The couple already has a daughter, Stormi Webster, who turned four on February 1, and we expect they'll be having plenty of joint birthdays together in the future.

Jenner announced their child's arrival in a black-and-white Instagram photo of what seems like Stormi holding the newborn's hand.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn't initially share any details about the baby's name or gender, but she did drop a hint with a blue heart.

People later confirmed that Jenner and Scott had indeed welcomed a boy. The name has not yet been announced.

Grandma Kris Jenner also confirmed the info with her own post. "My beautiful grandson!" she wrote on Instagram.

Jenner's celebrity friends, family and fans were quick to share their congratulations online.

Big sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe also commented on the pic, with Khloe posting some more blue heart emojis, while Kourtney commented, "Mommy of two life." Kim posted a baby-with-halo emoji and a blue heart.

Jenner and Scott announced that they were expecting their second back in September 2021 with a 90-second video on Instagram. Kylie also revealed a few glimpses of her baby shower in January.

Kylie was more open about her second pregnancy than she was with her first. She didn't even acknowledge that she was pregnant with Stormi until her firstborn arrived in 2018.

