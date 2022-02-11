Shay Mitchell's TikTok Hack Shows How She Used Fashion To Hide Her Pregnancy
We had no idea until she revealed her baby bump!
So many celebrities manage to hide their pregnancies right up until they give birth, and sometimes it seems nothing short of a miracle.
Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell recently spilled the tea on how celebrities like her and Kylie Jenner are able to keep their secrets so effortlessly, and it looks easier than you would think.
The Canadian actress posted a video on her TikTok account where she’s showing off her physique in a matching set, including a blazer, skirt and cropped top.
"How would they know?" she wrote in the caption of the video, which shows how she concealed her bump.
Mitchell shows how an oversized blazer was working overtime to cover her large baby bump, and that’s the secret for covering up a pregnancy.
The trick is all in the clothing. Finding the correct type of outfit, which is oversized enough, can hide a pregnancy even when it's pretty far along, as proven by Mitchell’s TikTok.
The humorous video also used viral TikTok audio that was quite fitting for the topic.
The audio called “how would they know bad girl’s club” from TikToker Chris Gleason went viral back in 2020.
The audio goes: "Nobody’s gonna know. They’re gonna know! How would they know?"
And honestly, we really wouldn’t have known she was pregnant, given how well the outfit masked her bump.
After a few seconds of showing off her fit, Mitchell reveals the hidden baby bump from behind the blazer.
Not only was it a shock in terms of how well it was hidden, but most people didn’t even realize she was actually pregnant with her second baby with fellow Canadian Matte Babel.
Mitchell made the announcement earlier this week via an emotional Instagram post.
“Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life," Mitchell wrote in reference to the loss of her grandma experienced in January.
"I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life.
“Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”
Now, who else might be pulling this trick on us? 🤔
