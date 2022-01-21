Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Just Welcomed Their First Child & They Used A Surrogate
Congrats to the new parents! 🍼
This is not a drill! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are officially new parents after welcoming their first baby into the world via surrogacy.
That’s one way to sizzle down the divorce rumours.
The Hollywood and Bollywood fusion couple made the announcement via Instagram posts.
“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” read the Instagram post. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”
She captioned the post with nothing but a heart emoji and tagged Jonas, who posted the same picture on his Instagram, making the announcement to his 32 million followers.
The couple tied the knot back in 2018 in an extravagant Indian wedding hosted in Jodhpur, India.
Since then, they have been in the limelight of tabloids for Hollywood and Bollywood.
Most recently, rumours were sparked that their relationship was on the rocks and that they were going their part ways.
The rumours really picked up when Chopra dropped “Jonas” from all her social media handles, leaving people questioning their marital status.
However, just last week, Chopra squashed all the rumours and addressed them in an interview with Vanity Fair for their February cover.
In the same interview, she even alluded to the fact that she and Jonas were on the same page about having a baby and that “they’re a big part of [their] desire for the future.”
“By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”
She even said that she and Jonas were okay with slowing down the pace of their life when they have a child, and it seems like that day has arrived.