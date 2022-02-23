Sections

Rosie O'Donnell Apologized To Priyanka Chopra After A Very 'Awkward' Moment With Her Name

She made a big assumption about "Someone Chopra" 😬

Global Staff Writer
@rosie | TikTok, @priyankachopra | Instagram

Imagine not knowing who Priyanka Chopra is in this day and age — or worse, imagine assuming that two famous people are related because they share a last name.

That's precisely what happened to comedian Rosie O'Donnell after she ran into Chopra and husband Nick Jonas at a restaurant in California recently, and boy was it rough.

O'Donnell shared details of the story and publicly apologized for the incident on TikTok, but people didn't find the encounter as humorous as she did.

"I just embarrassed my son and his girlfriend Theresa and Fran Drescher," O'Donnell admitted in a video about the incident. "I felt so embarrassed."

O'Donnell says she simply assumed that Priyanka Chopra must be the daughter of another prominent Indian figure, author Deepak Chopra, instead of knowing her for being a successful actress who cracked both the Bollywood and Hollywood industry.

But that's not even the worst thing about the TikTok video.

O'Donnell says she and her group were seated next to "Nick Jonas and 'Someone' Chopra, which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra's daughter."

Her choice of words while narrating the story rendered her apology ultimately futile because she didn't even bother to remember Chopra's full name and instead referred to her as "someone Chopra."

And then it got even worse.

"I said 'Hi Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom, and hi, I know your dad,'" she said, referring to Priyanka with the second part.

"She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' I'm like 'Deepak.' She's like, 'No, and Chopra is a common name.'"

@rosie

nick jonas at nobu #sunday

Chopra is indeed a very common Indian surname, and someone in the comments section even compared it to the last name 'Smith.'

The commenter wrote: "Do u assume all the white Smiths are related?" The person also said it's telling that O'Donnell wouldn't remember Chopra's first name.

O'Donnell goes on in the video to ask if she's the only one who has thought this.

"Didn't you think Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra's daughter? Am I the only one who thought that?"

She very might be, because even her son was giving it to her in the video.

"You had one job," he can be heard saying in the background of the video.

O'Donnell ended the video by saying something that didn't help her case. "Nick Jonas, I apologize, and to the Chopra wife, I apologize too."

She doesn't ever say the name "Priyanka" in the TikTok video.

"'Someone Chopra' and 'the Chopra wife' sounds worse to me than the mistake," a critic wrote in the comments. "I mean, the device for making TikToks also has google."

"Priyanka Chopra is one of the most famous Indian actors in the world. Love you, but let's not call her 'Nick's wife'…" commented another user.

Yikes.

O'Donnell later admitted that she read the comments and apologized for not using Priyanka's name in a follow-up video.

"She's apparently a very well-known actress. More famous than him," she says in the video.

"Priyanka is her name. Priyanka. I hope I'm pronouncing that right."

@rosie

priyanka is her name - i shoulda googled b4 i tiktok ed #mondayvibes

She also added in the caption that she "shoulda googled" before she made the TikTok.

