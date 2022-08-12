NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

priyanka chopra

'Indian Matchmaking' Host Says Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are A Bad Fit & She's Blunt AF

She threw shade at each of them 😬

Global Staff Writer
Sima Taparia on Indian Matchmaking. Right: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on a boat.

Netflix India | YouTube, @priyankachopra | Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have dealt with their share of critics and doubters over their relationship, but they probably never expected Netflix's Indian Matchmaking host Sima Taparia to be one of those haters.

Taparia took a few unexpected shots at the couple in Season 2 of the show, which recently dropped on Netflix.

In one episode, contestant Nadia Jagessar brought up the famous couple while telling Taparia that she should be able to make it work with a guy who is seven years her junior.

But her comment backfired when Taparia, who is the matchmaker, shared her opinion on Chopra and Jonas.

"I don't feel like it's a good match," Taparia said.

"Sorry to tell you that. [Jonas and Chopra] have married, but it's not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her, and she looks elder."

Yikes.

People on Twitter quickly called out the host, also known as "Sima aunty," for her comments regarding the couple's age gap.

One user wrote: "It is a diplomatic statement to be made. When men marry younger women, we just think it's fair. But a woman marrying a younger man is problematic & unmatch?"

Another user wrote: "Not Sima Aunty saying that @priyankachopra & @nickjonas are not a good match just because of the age difference. I can't."

"Need the confidence Sima Aunty has when she says Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are not a good match, even though they are married and all, not a good match...' followed by ageist comments. AUNTY!! WHAT EVEN!" read another tweet.

It's a little late to unmatch the pair at this point, given that the two have been happily married for almost four years and just welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, into the world earlier this year.

Season 2 of Netflix's Indian Matchmaker dropped on August 10. The show brings Taparia back as a matchmaker on a question to find the "perfect partner" for each of her clients.

