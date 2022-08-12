'Indian Matchmaking' Host Says Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are A Bad Fit & She's Blunt AF
She threw shade at each of them 😬
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have dealt with their share of critics and doubters over their relationship, but they probably never expected Netflix's Indian Matchmaking host Sima Taparia to be one of those haters.
Taparia took a few unexpected shots at the couple in Season 2 of the show, which recently dropped on Netflix.
In one episode, contestant Nadia Jagessar brought up the famous couple while telling Taparia that she should be able to make it work with a guy who is seven years her junior.
But her comment backfired when Taparia, who is the matchmaker, shared her opinion on Chopra and Jonas.
"I don't feel like it's a good match," Taparia said.
"Sorry to tell you that. [Jonas and Chopra] have married, but it's not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her, and she looks elder."
Yikes.
People on Twitter quickly called out the host, also known as "Sima aunty," for her comments regarding the couple's age gap.
One user wrote: "It is a diplomatic statement to be made. When men marry younger women, we just think it's fair. But a woman marrying a younger man is problematic & unmatch?"
\u201cIt is a diplomatic statement to be made. When a men marry younger women we just think its fair.But a women marrying younger man is problematic &unmatch? Why "indian-matchmaking-sima-taparia-doesnt-think-priyanka-chopra-and-nick-jonas-are-a-good-match-8083676/" @priyankachopra\u201d— Fighting to save democracy for humanity !! (@Fighting to save democracy for humanity !!) 1660230063
Another user wrote: "Not Sima Aunty saying that @priyankachopra & @nickjonas are not a good match just because of the age difference. I can't."
"Need the confidence Sima Aunty has when she says Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are not a good match, even though they are married and all, not a good match...' followed by ageist comments. AUNTY!! WHAT EVEN!" read another tweet.
\u201cNeed the confidence Sima Aunty has when she says\n'Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are not a good match, even though they are married and all, not a good match...' followed by ageist comments\n\nAUNTY!! WHAT EVEN!\n\n#IndianMatchmaking\u201d— Purva Shethji (@Purva Shethji) 1660285414
It's a little late to unmatch the pair at this point, given that the two have been happily married for almost four years and just welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, into the world earlier this year.
Season 2 of Netflix's Indian Matchmaker dropped on August 10. The show brings Taparia back as a matchmaker on a question to find the "perfect partner" for each of her clients.