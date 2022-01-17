Priyanka Chopra Just Addressed Those Nick Jonas Divorce Questions After Changing Her Insta
She dropped "Jonas" from her Instagram handle...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took the world by a storm with their extravagant Indian wedding back in 2018 and have been a Hollywood/Bollywood power couple.
However, fans and the media recently started speculating that the celebrity couple's marriage was on the rocks, and it's all because of a move on Instagram.
Chopra changed her social media handle from @PriyankaChopraJonas to @PriyankaChopra, sparking questions about whether she was preparing to update her marital status.
However, during a cover story for Vanity Fair's February issue, the former Miss World addressed the rumours and assured fans that she and Jonas were still definitely together.
"It's a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that's behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate," said Chopra.
Chopra made the switch on her social media accounts way back in November, igniting a chain reaction of speculations on the duo's marital status.
However, on the same day she also commented: "Damn! I just died in your arms…" followed by a bunch of cute emojis on one of Jonas' Instagram posts.
Safe to say, people were confused.
During the Vanity Fair interview, Chopra opened up about social media's role in her life and career. She also talked about celebrating Diwali and hosting a housewarming in the house she shares with her husband in San Fernando Valley.
She even posted about the celebration on her Instagram, highlighting how this is the first home they've shared together.
"Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special," read the caption.
"To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full"
The couple purchased the 20,000 square-foot mansion for $20 million back in 2019, right before the pandemic hit, and it's where they spent the first six months of quarantine.
However, they did eventually get to enjoy their home with a Diwali celebration along with their family and friends.
Here's hoping there are many more in the future!