Priyanka Chopra Says Her Baby Spent Months In NICU & She 'Didn't Know If She Would Make It'

"We spent every single day with her."

Global Staff Writer
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas with their daughter. Priyanka Chopra with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

@priyankachopra | Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tend to keep their family life with their daughter pretty private, and so far, they’ve only given us her name and a handful of photos with her face covered.

However, now in a new interview with British Vogue, Chopra is opening up and giving the world an inside look into her life with Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In the interview, Chopra relives the difficult first few months of her daughter’s life, which were spent in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) because of her premature birth.

“We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband's chest,” Chopra revealed.

“I didn’t know if she would make it or not."

According to British Vogue, the couple's daughter was born a full trimester early in January 2022, making her case “extremely” premature and that much more dangerous with many health complications.

“I was in the operating room when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand,” the Quanitco actress said in the interview.

After 100 days in the NICU, Chopra revealed her "little girl is finally home" in an Instagram post on May 8, 2022.

The actress is also praising the intensive care nurses for working their magic and basically saving her and Jonas’ newborn's life.

“I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work,” Chopra said.

During the interview, Chopra also opened up about her experiences of using a surrogate to have their baby and shared that she made the decision because of “medical conditions.”

“This was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this,” Chopra said about her surrogacy.

“Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months.”

Thankfully, it seems that the couple's daughter is doing much better now and is growing up quickly, as can be seen from the photos on Chopra’s Instagram.

    Sameen Chaudhry
    Global Staff Writer
    Sameen Chaudhry is a Staff Writer for Narcity’s Global Desk focused on TikTok drama and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
