Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Just Shared Their First Baby Pic After A NICU 'Rollercoaster'
"Our baby is truly a badass."
Priyanka Chopra marked her first Mother's Day with a bittersweet Instagram post alongside husband Nick Jonas, in which they shared that it's been a "challenging few months" since their daughter Malti was born.
The couple also shared their first-ever photo of their baby girl, while describing her health struggles since she was born in January.
Chopra shared that the first few months of motherhood were "challenging" and a "rollercoaster" because of their newborn's health problems that kept her in the NICU for the first few months of her life.
The couple announced that they had welcomed their baby girl into the world on January 21 via Instagram posts on their accounts. However, they've been very private about her ever since, and their latest post offers some clues as to why.
"On this Mother's Day, we can't help but reflect on these last few months, and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," said Chopra's caption. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."
It was revealed a few weeks ago by TMZ that their daughter was born on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego. The couple reportedly had a surrogate for the pregnancy.
The Bollywood actress called her time as a new mom a "challenging few months," but the experience taught her "how precious and perfect every moment is."
"We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home," said the couple in their Instagram captions.
The couple also thanked all the health care workers at Rady Children's Hospital who "selflessly" helped them throughout their daughter's health complications.
The couple also seemed to back up a TMZ report that their daughter is named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas by referring to her as "MM" in the post.
"Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it, MM! Mommy and Daddy love you," said the sweet caption.
Chopra also took the chance to acknowledge and wish a Happy Mother's Day to all mothers and caretakers in her life. "You make it look so easy. Thank you."
Lastly, she thanked her husband for making her "a mama."
Jonas made almost an identical post on his Instagram account, except he also wished his "incredible wife" a happy Mother's Day.
"Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness," said Jonas in his caption. "I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you."