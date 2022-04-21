NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Chose The Sweetest Baby Name & It Actually Has Two Meanings

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas haven't said much about the baby they had in January, but now the world has finally learned her name.

Three months after the couple announced the newest addition to their small family, TMZ reportedly obtained the girl's birth certificate and discovered her name, which is a sweet nod to Chopra's background.

According to TMZ, the little girl's name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The outlet also reports that she was born on January 15, right after 8 p.m., at a hospital in San Diego.

The name Malti has Indian origins, and it actually has two meanings in Sanskrit. It either means "small fragrant flower" or "moonlight," which are both equally beautiful meanings.

The couple announced that they had welcomed a baby into the world on January 21 via Instagram posts which went up on both of their accounts.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," read the Instagram post. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

The couple has spent the past couple of months concealing all information about their newborn, including the baby's gender and name; that is until now.

Before announcing the arrival of their baby, some wondered about their marital status after Chopra dropped "Jonas" from all her social media handles.

However, earlier in January, Chopra squashed all divorce rumours during an interview with Vanity Fair and assured us that she and Jonas are still very much a couple.

In the same interview, the Bollywood actress also hinted at her and Jonas' plans to grow their family and said that having children is "a big part of [their] desire for the future."

"By God's grace, when it happens, it happens," said Chopra during the interview.

What Chopra kept secret during that interview was that they were already expecting their first child together, and a few weeks after the interview went live, the famous Hollywood and Bollywood duo welcomed their firstborn into the world.

