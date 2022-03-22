Editions

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's New Baby's Name Is No Longer Wolf Webster

"We just really didn't feel like it was him."

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. Right: Travis Scott holding his newly born son.

@kyliejenner | Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's newborn baby boy's name may not have an emoji for it after all.

The couple welcomed the newest addition to their family on February 2 and, shortly after, they announced that they would be naming him Wolf Webster.

Kylie was the first to reveal their son's name by sharing "Wolf Webster," followed by a white heart via an Instagram story.

Since then, the couple has backtracked on that decision and now say they are no longer sticking with the animal-themed name.

Kylie once again shared the news on her Instagram story and posted a short caption addressing the change.

"FYI, our son's name isn't Wolf anymore 😅😅," she wrote.

"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," followed by a praying hands emoji.

Screen shot from Kylie Jenner's storyScreen shot from Kylie Jenner's story@kyliejenner | Instagram

Although the couple has decided not to go with Wolf Webster, they haven't actually announced what the new name will be.

There's been lots of speculation online, especially on TikTok, that they will name their newest child Valentine but this has not been confirmed by the couple.

Even though her newest born is just over a month old, he's been making headlines since the day he was born.

He was born on 2/2/22, which Kris Jenner said is "an angel number" during an appearance on The Ellen Show.

Kylie also premiered a video on her YouTube channel yesterday called "To Our Son," which is dedicated to her newborn, and it has already amassed over 11 million views.

The emotional footage documents her entire pregnancy journey, including moments like when she found out she was pregnant and even when she gave birth.

