Kylie Jenner Has Broken Her Silence Following The Deaths At Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival
She said they "weren't aware of any fatalities" until after the concert.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Kylie Jenner has officially broken her silence following the deaths of at least eight people at her partner Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival.
On Saturday, November 6, Jenner posted a statement on her Instagram story saying that she and rapper Scott are "broken and devastated," explaining that they were not aware of any of the deaths until after the concert.
"I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing," Jenner said.
Jenner went on to send her "thoughts and prayers" to those impacted by what emergency response officials called a "mass casualty incident."
The incident took place at just after 9 p.m. local time on Friday, November 5 at the music festival Scott was hosting in his hometown of Houston, Texas.
Officials from Houston's fire and police departments announced the fatalities in a press conference early in the morning of Saturday, November 6, and said that the chaos began when people in the audience began to push toward the stage.
"It started causing some injuries. People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic," Houston's Fire Chief Samuel Pena said.
In a statement posted to Twitter, the festival confirmed that all shows on Saturday had been cancelled and that they were coordinating with officials to look into the "series of cardiac arrests" that occurred.
Scott also posted a series of videos to his Instagram story later in the evening on Saturday, November 6 saying that his fans "really mean the world" to him.
"I mean I'm honestly just devastated. I could have never imagined anything like this just happening. Imma do everything I can to keep you guys updated. Just keep you guys informed on what's going on," he said.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.