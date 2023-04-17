Kylie Jenner Is 'Hanging Out' With Timothée Chalamet & The Internet Is Freaking Out
“What would they even talk about?"
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet might be the next hot couple in Hollywood, according to several reports.
A source close to Jenner confirmed to PEOPLE that the two are "hanging out and getting to know each other" and it has fans buzzing with excitement.
The rumours began when anonymous tipsters claimed that Chalamet had a new girlfriend and named Jenner as the lucky lady.
The tip was first publicized by the gossip account DeuxMoi last Thursday and since then there have been developments to the story to confirm the tip.
It seems the rumour mill was right on the money, as Jenner's Range Rover was photographed outside Chalamet’s Beverly Hills home driveway a week after the initial rumours started, reported TMZ.
While neither celebrity has commented on the rumours, fans have been quick to point out a video from Jean Paul Gaultier's Paris Fashion Week show in January that shows Jenner and Chalamet interacting.
The clip has been widely circulated on social media, with many speculating about the nature of their relationship.
\u201cKylie Jenner and Timoth\u00e9e Chalamet interacting during Paris Fashion Week in resurfaced video amid dating rumors.\u201d— Buzzing Pop (@Buzzing Pop) 1680966810
Jenner's romantic life has been the subject of much speculation over the years.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with rapper Travis Scott, with who she shares two children, for years.
According to a source close to the Kardashian family, Jenner and Scott are not currently together, as per a report by PEOPLE.
"She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family," the source told the outlet. "They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship."
Chalamet, on the other hand, has been linked to several high-profile women in the past, including Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp, and Eiza González. But if the rumours about him and Jenner are true, it looks like he might have found a new love interest.
Since the rumours started spreading, fans have been reacting online and they are not holding back from sharing their feelings.
One TikToker posted an old video of Chalamet dancing while sporting an oversized pink t-shirt and wrote the caption “Little did he know that he’d be dating Kylie Jenner just a few years later.”
The video has reached over 10 million views since being posted and has some very honest reactions in the comment section.
One comment with 20,000 likes reads, “I refuse to believe until I see them together."
Another person wrote, “What would they even talk about? I cannot believe this until I have proof."
The news of a possible romance between Jenner and Chalamet comes at an exciting time for both stars. Jenner's hit reality show, The Kardashians, is set to return for its third season on Hulu on May 25th.
Meanwhile, Chalamet has two highly anticipated projects in the works: the Dune sequel and the Wonka original story project, both of which are expected to premiere later this year.
While fans will have to wait for official confirmation from Jenner and Chalamet themselves, the possibility of a new celebrity couple has already caused a stir on social media.
Whether or not the rumours are true, it's clear that fans are excited about the prospect of Jenner and Chalamet together.