Kylie Jenner's Birthdays Are Wild & Here's How She's Celebrated Every Year Since 2013
She's been gifted more cars than most people own in a lifetime. 🚘
There's no denying that Kylie Jenner knows how to celebrate, and her birthday parties from over the years are all the proof we need.
Not only does she throw wild parties for herself, but she also goes all out for the people she loves.
In honour of Jenner's upcoming birthday on August 10th, here's a look at how she has celebrated since she turned 16.
16th Birthday
Most people make a big deal of turning 16 by throwing a huge party and inviting all their friends, and some may even get a car — but not everyone can say that Drake made a guest appearance at their 16th birthday party.
Kylie Jenner set the bar high for sweet 16 birthday parties when guests from her 2013 birthday bash began posting videos of Drake performing at the event.
Kim Kardashian and her then-husband Kanye West decided to surprise the teen by hiring the special musical guest to perform on her birthday to make up for them not being able to make it, according to Romper.
In one of the videos posted by an invitee, Jenner, along with her sister Kendall and former best friend Jordyn Woods, can be seen dancing on the stage while Drake did his thing.
17th Birthday
Her 17th birthday wasn't any more humble than her previous one. At the time, she was dating rap artist Tyga, who hosted her party that year, which included many A-list celebrities like Chris Brown and Justin Bieber as well as her family members.
In a tweet, Jenner shared that Bieber ended up singing happy birthday to her during the party.
"Thank u everyone & T for the cake & JB for singing happy bday to me," she said, according to the Daily Mail.
It seems that having Canadian musicians sing at her birthdays is a common theme for Jenner.
18th Birthday
Jenner's 18th made headlines at the time, mainly because of her extravagant gift from her then-boyfriend Tyga.
The rapper gifted the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star a white Ferrari worth $320,000, according to Life & Style Magazine.
He surprised her with the gift outside the club where she was hosting her 18th birthday bash, and videos and pictures were quickly shared online.
Before receiving the luxury gift, Kylie began her day by dropping off gifts at a children's hospital in LA.
"Let the birthday celebrations begin! First stop: @childrensla," Jenner wrote in an Instagram caption on the day of her 18th.
19th Birthday
If you thought there was no way Tyga could top her 18th birthday gift, then let us break it to you; he did.
For Jenner's 19th birthday, the rapper gifted her yet another brand new car, but this time it was a customized 2016 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S600, according to Seventeen.
The car, reportedly worth $191K, was upgraded entirely with super exclusive features, including a built-in refrigerator.
Spoiler; it's not even the last car she would receive as a birthday gift.
Jenner rang in her last year as a teen by taking a group of her closest friend to Turks and Caicos instead of throwing one of her more traditional birthday parties.
She was joined on the trip by her sister Kendall, boyfriend Tyga, and friends Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Anastasia Karanikolaou and Justine Skye.
20th Birthday
On Jenner's 20th birthday, she was keeping a big secret from the world: she was already pregnant with her first child with rapper Travis Scott.
Rumours of her pregnancy started spreading in September 2017, and she gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster in February of 2018.
However, the pregnancy didn't stop her family from throwing her an extravagant surprise birthday party. In addition to having an ice sculpture of her naked body, the party featured gigantic balloons spelling out her name, according to Romper.
21st Birthday
Being a new mother didn't stop the Kylie Cosmetics mogul from playing it cool for her first birthday at the legal drinking age.
Her first legal birthday celebration started off with dinner at Craig's, a famous LA spot that's a favourite among celebrities, according to Vogue.
Vogue reported that Jenner then threw a huge bash at another LA hotspot, Delilah's, which was decorated with fluorescent pink and hot pink balloons.
Guests reportedly included Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, French Montana, and Dave Chapelle.
Oh, and she was gifted yet another car — but this time from her boyfriend Travis Scott. It was a classic white '50s Rolls Royce, according to E News!
22nd Birthday
Not everybody can say they celebrated turning 22 on a luxury yacht trip in Italy, but not everybody is Kylie Jenner.
The young billionaire decided to move her birthday out of LA, and took her closest friends and family to Italy with her, where they lounged on the impressive yacht.
Scott also gifted the star a diamond necklace, estimated to be worth between $375,000 to $500,000, according to Teen Vogue.
23rd Birthday
Her 23rd was one of her more chill birthday parties to date — instead of throwing a huge party, she spent it having an intimate dinner at Nobu with her closest friends, according to Elle.
24th Birthday
For her 24th birthday party, Jenner did a little more than the previous year but still stuck with a relatively chill party.
The keyword here is relatively, because it was still a big bash — but instead of throwing it at a club like she usually does, the star decided to throw a party at home where her guests were treated to painting classes and a vast breakfast spread, according to Page Six.