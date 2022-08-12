Kylie Jenner Celebrated Her Birthday With Her Texan Assistant & It Was All Over TikTok
Maguire and Kylie are bestie goals. 👭
When Maguire Admunsen isn't living it up in Dallas, TX running her consulting business and exploring the city with her boyfriend, she can most likely be found traveling the world with her boss, Kylie Jenner.
Admunsen, who has been Jenner's personal assistant since 2020, is the woman behind many of the reality star's social media content, and the billionaire's birthday this past weekend was all over the Internet.
She got to spend time relaxing and hanging out with the makeup mogul and some of her Kardashian sisters for a "girls' trip" shown in a few TikToks posted by Jenner.
In a video the 25-year-old published on the morning of her birthday, you can see a sizeable breakfast table surrounded by a couple of her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, her four-year-old daughter, Stormi, and a few other friends including the Dallas-based assistant.
The celebrity's "birthday week" looked like a European whirlwind, and the two of them are the sweetest of friends, despite having a professional relationship.
There are all sorts of pictures you can see of the working BFFs online including Admunsen walking with Jenner in paparazzi photos, jamming out together at Travis Scott's London concert and starring in content with friends.
Admunsen is often seen taking snapshots on a phone in the background and even starting videos for Jenner. Though she might not record all of Jenner's fun festivities, she could be the bestie behind the recent birthday yacht post, which went viral for showing Kim Kardashian spitting out a Tequila shot.