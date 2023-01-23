Kylie Jenner Wore A Lion's Head To A Paris Fashion Week Event & It's Not What You Think
She really is a Leo 🦁
Kylie Jenner stole the show at Paris Fashion Week over the weekend, and she wasn’t even one of the models on the runway.
Jenner was turning heads at Schiaparelli's couture runway show in Paris on Sunday with her statement lion-head dress.
Yes, she literally wore a lion’s head as a broach to the show, and it definitely caught people’s attention.
Since debuting her wild outfit, many people have questions about the fashion statement, and we’re here to clarify them and put you at ease.
Did Kylie Jenner wear a real lion's head?
No, it’s not a real lion’s head.
For those concerned about where she even got the lion’s head, you’ll be happy to hear that the lion's head was completely handmade and no lions were hurt for the outfit.
In an Instagram post, Kylie showed off pictures of herself in the outfit and revealed in the caption that it was a “faux” lion head.
“wow, I loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful,” said Jenner’s caption.
Schiaparelli also explained how the head came together in an Instagram post.
Who designed Kylie Jenner's lion head dress?
The strapless velvet dress is part of Schiaparelli’s Spring-Summer 2023 couture collection, which debuted during the show that Jenner wore it to.
Schiaparelli shared photos of models in other animal-head dressed on its Instagram account.
"NO ANIMALS WERE HARMED IN MAKING THIS LOOK," the message reads.
What was Kylie Jenner's lion's head made of?
According to Jenner, the dress was made entirely of “manmade materials.”
The line featuresmany similar outfits with different animal heads as accessories, and CNN reported that Jenner’s lion head and all the other animal heads from the show were handmade from foam resin.
Schiaparelli described the pieces as “faux-taxidermy,” but that doesn’t mean the heads didn’t make some people uncomfortable.
How are people feeling about Kylie Jenner's lion head dress?
\u201cThat lion on the dress look was a poor choice by @KylieJenner team. It\u2019s bad enough she flying around in that airplane all Willy nilly, now we sporting decapitated animals for fashion? She better read the room before it turns around and bites her in the ass.. pun intended. \ud83e\udd74\u201d— B. (@B.) 1674484467
People on social media are not holding back from giving their opinions on the dress, and so far, it seems like many aren't happy with Jenner’s fashion choice.
One commenter under Jenner’s post about the dress wrote, “how can anyone applaud this.”
“This is highly inappropriate, prop or not this should never have been designed,” wrote another commenter who received over 4,000 likes.
“Yikes,” wrote someone else. “That’s absolutely tasteless.”
“I thought animal cruelty was out of fashion,” added another person. “Real or not it looks soo wrong.”
So it’s safe to say the critics aren’t happy.
This was one of Jenner’s first appearances since finally revealing her son’s name, Aire Webster, and his pictures to the world over the weekend in an Instagram post.
Jenner has yet to respond to the backlash from the dress.
