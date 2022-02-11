Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Kylie Jenner Revealed Her Baby Boy's Name With Travis Scott & There's Even An Emoji For It

It's definitely creative 😺 🐺👼

Global Staff Writer
Kylie Jenner Revealed Her Baby Boy’s Name With Travis Scott & There's Even An Emoji For It
@kyliejenner | Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have revealed the name of their newborn child, and as per celebrity tradition, they chose a pretty unusual name.

The makeup mogul revealed Friday that they have named their son Wolf, sharing "Wolf Webster 🤍" on her Instagram story.

Kylie shared news of the birth earlier this week in an Instagram post with a black and white image of the baby's hand.

The baby was born on February 2, 2022 (or 2/2/22), according to Kylie.

The couple chose a fairly unique name for their son. The name Wolf has never been in the top 1,000 most popular baby names, according to the U.S. Social Security Administration.

Kylie announced that she was expecting her second child with Travis back in September, and since then, people have been speculating about what the couple would name their baby.

A viral TikTok video speculated that Kylie and Travis would name their child "Valentine," amassing over 5 million views.

@lifeofroryofficial

She’s fumin

The caption over the TikTok video read: “Kris Jenner when she realizes that people can check records to find that Kylie had a baby called Valentine.”

Commenters were definitely buying that theory at the time, with many saying it would be the perfect name for their newborn.

One user commented: "Stormi and Valentine does sound really cute together."

Another pointed out that the user name @valentine_webster was already taken on Instagram.

"Did anyone notice her new collection is 'Valentine collection' instead of Valentines??" wrote another user.

It turns out the TikTok speculation was wrong.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Zendaya Has A New Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds & Fans Honestly Can't See The Resemblance

"This looks more like a mix of Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj."

@madametussauds | Instagram, @zendaya | Instagram

Not all wax figures are created equal and sometimes that's part of the fun.

Madame Tussauds in London just unveiled a new wax figure of Euphoria and Spider-Man star Zendaya, but fans say it doesn't look like her.

Keep Reading Show less
celebrity relationships

Older Male Celebs Are In The Hot Seat For Dating Younger Women — & They Should Be

"The power is not distributed equally between the two parties because someone always knows more."

Century Black | Flickr, Guise Archives | Flickr

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

The acceptance of older men coupled with much younger women has been a Hollywood standard for generations. These significant age gaps have been considered normal when older men pursue more youthful women. This acceptance has been reflected on screen in classics like Casablanca, where Humphrey Bogart, who plays the main character, was 43, and Ingrid Bergman, his love interest in the movie, was 27.

Keep Reading Show less

Billie Eilish Helped A Gasping Fan & Kanye West Now Thinks She Took A Dig At Travis Scott

Kanye says he'll pull out of Coachella unless she apologizes.

@billieeilish | Instagram, Laurence Agron | Dreamstime

Kanye West has said he won't perform at Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologizes to Travis Scott for what appeared to be a dig at what happened during his Astroworld festival.

It comes after one of Eilish's concerts, where she helped a fan who was having an asthma attack by getting them an inhaler.

Keep Reading Show less

Pete Davidson Finally Put A Label On His Thing With Kim Kardashian & It's Not Complicated

They're about to celebrate their first Valentine's Day together 🥺💘

@nbcsnl | Instagram, @kimkardashian | Instagram

Pete Davidson doesn't do social media, but if he did he'd be updating his relationship status right about now.

The comedian called Kim Kardashian his "girlfriend" for the first time in an interview this week, and we can't get enough of the new celebrity couple.

Keep Reading Show less