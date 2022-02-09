Sections

Pete Davidson Finally Put A Label On His Thing With Kim Kardashian & It's Not Complicated

They're about to celebrate their first Valentine's Day together 🥺💘

Global Staff Writer
@nbcsnl | Instagram, @kimkardashian | Instagram

Pete Davidson doesn't do social media, but if he did he'd be updating his relationship status right about now.

The comedian called Kim Kardashian his "girlfriend" for the first time in an interview this week, and we can't get enough of the new celebrity couple.

Davidson put a label on it during a recent interview with People, after many weeks of speculation.

Davidson was asked what it's like being famous and if it's as fun as everyone imagines, and that's when he dropped the girlfriend bomb.

"Well, I don't really have Instagram. I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," said Davidson.

"Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much. So my life's zero affected at all."

Although the SNL comedian tried to play off being famous as super casual and not affecting his life, we all know there's nothing everyday about Kim Kardashian.

Davidson also talked about making plans for their first Valentine's Day together as a couple.

Not only is it their first Valentine's Day together, but Kardashian also happens to be Davidson's first Valentine ever.

"I don't think I've ever had a Valentine's Day thing, really," Davidson told People. "So this would be the first year that I'm thinking about Valentine's Day plans, I guess."

As if that wasn't cute enough, the interviewer also pointed out that in the background, Davidson had a Kim Kardashian candle in his bedroom.

The couple was first linked together in October and they've been spotted on multiple occasions together, holding hands and leaving dinners.

Davidson also confirmed that Kardashian likes Dunkin' Donuts, which might be the most surprising revelation of all.

