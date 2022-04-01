Kim Kardashian Is Rebranding Her KKW Fragrance After The Kanye Split & Selling It All Off
A "brand new name" is in the works.
When Kim Kardashian dropped West off her last name, it seemed like only a matter of time before her KKW brand would follow suit.
Kardashian officially announced plans to rebrand her KKW Fragrance company on Friday, in a series of social media posts that also urged followers to take advantage of a low-key divorce sale.
Kardashian said that starting May 1, the KKW Fragrance website will be closing down in preparation for the rebrand. In the meantime, the fragrance company is holding a site-wide 40% off sale "until supplies last."
"KKW Fragrance will be shutting down the website so that we can relaunch fragrance in the future under a brand new name - and under a new web store where you can purchase from all beauty categories under one site," says the post, which appeared on Kardashian's own accounts and on her brand pages.
Speculation about a rebrand has been swirling since Kardashian broke up with Kanye West last year. It became even more necessary earlier this year when Kardashian was declared legally single.
The SKIMS founder had made it official by removing the "West" from her social media handles, and it was only a matter of time before she made the move and deleted it from the rest of her brands.
Kardashian is expected to rebrand to "SKKN by Kim," a trademark that she filed in March 2021, WWD reported.
SKKN will encompass the wide range of beauty products that Kardashian currently sells, including skin, hair and nail products, Elle reports.
As a post on the KKW Beauty Instagram account stated last year, Kardashian wants it to be a "modern, elevated and sustainable" brand going forward.
Apparently this is how you "get your a-- up and work" when you're a billionaire going through a divorce.