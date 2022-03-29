Editions

Kim Kardashian Addressed Her 'Get Up And Work' Advice & It Wasn't Quite An Apology

It was more of a "sorry if"...

Global Staff Writer
Kim Kardashian has finally clarified her "get your a-- up and work" advice for women in business and it's not exactly a full "sorry."

The reality TV star and businesswoman addressed the backlash against her during an interview with Good Morning America on Monday, weeks after igniting the outrage with her comments to Variety.

"Get your f---ing a--- up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days," she said in the original interview, which prompted many people to point out that she was born into a wealthy family.

Though she didn't apologize for what she said on Monday, she did say she was sorry for how it was understood.

"It wasn't a blanket statement toward women or to feel like I don't respect the work or think that they don't work hard," said Kardashian.

"I know that they work hard. It was taken out of context, but I'm really sorry if it was received that way."

Kardashian also made clear that her point was to speak about how having a "social media presence and being on a reality TV show does not mean overnight success," and that she has worked very hard to get to where she is.

Both interviews happened amid the Kardashian family's media blitz to promote The Kardashians, another reality TV series set to debut on Hulu next month.


Many have mocked Kardashian for the tone-deaf advice in the weeks since she shared it, and it even inspired a few jokes at the Oscars on Sunday.

Hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer brought it up when joking with Dame Judi Dench, saying that she needs to work harder, "like Kim Kardashian suggests."

