NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
kim kardashian

Ray J Just Called Out Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Over The Sex Tape Footage Being 'A Lie'

He commented on a clip from an episode of The Kardashians.

Ray J talking to the camera. Right: Kim Kardashian on stairs.

Ray J talking to the camera. Right: Kim Kardashian on stairs.

@rayj | Instagram, @kimkardashian | Instagram

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kanye West delivers a hard drive to Kim Kardashian, which they claimed had footage of Kim's 2007 sex tape on it.

Although Kim said on the show that Kayne met with Ray J to retrieve the sex tape footage — Ray J is now alleging that it is a lie.

Previous episodes of the new Hulu show, The Kardashians, discussed the topic of Kim's sex tape. There were reports that there was unreleased footage of the sex tape — that might be leaked.

In the last episode, Kayne showed up in New York right before Kim's Saturday Night Live appearance, with a hard drive and computer.

"Kayne flew home last night, and he came back this morning," Kim said on the show.

She then showed her friends and family the suitcase that Kayne had brought with him.

"He got me all of the sex tape back," Kim said tearfully.

She added that Kayne "met up with Ray J at the airport and got it all back."

“I know Kanye did this for me but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can. And if I have the power to, or if Kanye has the power to, that is just the most important thing to me and I’m just so emotional because of it," Kim said in a confessional on the show.

A clip of the emotional moment was posted to the Instagram account, @hollywoodunlocked.

Ray J commented on the video and said: "All of this is a lie smh - Can’t let them do this anymore - so untrue -"

Later in the episode, Kim revealed that they was nothing "sexual" on the footage.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...