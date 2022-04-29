Ray J Just Called Out Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Over The Sex Tape Footage Being 'A Lie'
He commented on a clip from an episode of The Kardashians.
In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kanye West delivers a hard drive to Kim Kardashian, which they claimed had footage of Kim's 2007 sex tape on it.
Although Kim said on the show that Kayne met with Ray J to retrieve the sex tape footage — Ray J is now alleging that it is a lie.
Previous episodes of the new Hulu show, The Kardashians, discussed the topic of Kim's sex tape. There were reports that there was unreleased footage of the sex tape — that might be leaked.
In the last episode, Kayne showed up in New York right before Kim's Saturday Night Live appearance, with a hard drive and computer.
"Kayne flew home last night, and he came back this morning," Kim said on the show.
She then showed her friends and family the suitcase that Kayne had brought with him.
"He got me all of the sex tape back," Kim said tearfully.
She added that Kayne "met up with Ray J at the airport and got it all back."
“I know Kanye did this for me but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can. And if I have the power to, or if Kanye has the power to, that is just the most important thing to me and I’m just so emotional because of it," Kim said in a confessional on the show.
A clip of the emotional moment was posted to the Instagram account, @hollywoodunlocked.
Ray J commented on the video and said: "All of this is a lie smh - Can’t let them do this anymore - so untrue -"
Later in the episode, Kim revealed that they was nothing "sexual" on the footage.