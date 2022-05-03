Kim Kardashian Wore Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Dress To The Met Gala & It Was Tough To Pull Off
It was Marilyn's "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress 🎙.
Kim Kardashian pulled up to the Met Gala in a dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe, confirming fan theories that have been swirling since her recent visit to the Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum.
Monroe famously wore the $5-million dress to a Madison Square Garden Democratic fundraiser in 1962, when she sang "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy Jr.
Jean Louis designed the dress after Monroe requested it for the event, and he described it as an outfit "that only Marilyn Monroe could wear."
Over 60 years later, it's now a dress that only Monroe and Kardashian can wear.
According to Ripley's, Monroe was sewn into the dress. Three months after wearing it, Monroe tragically died, and the dress has become a pop-culture symbol since.
Kardashian was given the opportunity to sport the almost $5 million dress to the Met Gala this year, and she had to go through a lot to score the opportunity.
During the Met Gala red carpet, she told Vogue that she initially went to try on the dress a couple of weeks before the event, and it didn't fit so she had to quickly drop 16 pounds in three weeks to make it work.
"I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein," Kardashian told Vogue. "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."
Her hard work paid off because fast-forward a couple of weeks, and the dress finally fit.
"I wanted to cry tears of joy when it went up," shared Kardashian.
Kardashian pulled up to the event with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and they shared the after-party plans they'd lined up to celebrate the end of Kardashian's strict diet.
"Since I haven't had carbs and sugar in three weeks, we're having a pizza and doughnut party back in the hotel," said Kardashian.
Although Kardashian wore the dress for the red carpet and up the Met Gala stairs, she actually had a quick outfit change for the rest of the event and switched into a replica of the dress.
In an Instagram post, Ripley's shared BTS snippets of the process of Kardashians fitting.
They shared that "no alterations were to be made to the dress, and Kim even changed into a replica after the red carpet!"
She changed into the replica just to make sure the historical dress didn't get damaged during the sit-down dinner portion of the event.
"I'm extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history," said Kardashian.
"I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it, and I won't be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do."