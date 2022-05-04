Kim Kardashian Got A 'Strange' Gift In Orlando While Shopping For Her Met Gala Dress
"I'm literally going to do some crazy voodoo sh*t." -Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Met Gala looks are consistently making heads turn, and it's quite apparent her 2022 Marilyn Monroe outfit did the same.
She was spotted shopping for the dress in Orlando with Pete Davidson at Ripley's Believe It Or Not! Not only did she find the iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President!" gown, but the staff also gifted her an item out of the ordinary.
"Okay this is either really cool or a little strange, but that's who you're doing business with," said a museum staff member.
Kardashian opened a blue box with a blue pouch inside and pulled out a silver container. In the video, you can't see what's inside in the video, but when she opened the box, she immediately gasped.
"That is Marilyn's hair," said the man who gave her the gift.
On the museum's social media post, it shows what she was looking at on the thumbnail of the video.
The fashion icon was over the moon with her new present.
"I'm literally going to do some crazy voodoo sh*t," she said. "This is so special to me thank you so much... This is sleeping with me every night. Sorry, babe." She continued as she looked at who we assumed to be Davidson.
After being photographed in the Florida city together, the couple showed up at the Met Gala hand-in-hand. There's no word if Kardashian kept the lock of platinum hair close to her during the event, but she did dye her own hair to match Monroe's.
The dress was worn by the late actress in 1962, according to the reality star's instagram post, only to be worn 50 years later in 2022.